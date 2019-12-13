Alan Walker Songs: Top 3 Alan Walker Numbers That Will Never Fade

Alan Walker is a British-Norwegian DJ, producer and a sensational internet personality. He is one of the best millennial music sensations the music industry has got. Faded was Alan Walker’s first official single release, garnered worldwide attention turning him into an exciting talent to look forward to. The 22-year-old made his music debut through NoCopyrightSounds, a YouTube Channel. It's the platform where Walker dropped his breakthrough record Fade at just 18 years old. Later Sony Music Sweden transformed the song into the 2015 international hit Faded. Here are some of the best songs to jam on:

Best songs by the DJ Alan Walker

Faded

Faded was the song which got the young talent in limelight. Faded took the electronic music industry by storm with the release with being a global smash hit. The song was released in 2015. Incorporating vocals provided by Norwegian singer Iselin Solheim, the electro-music became Alan’s most loved song ever.

Alone

Alone is a 2016 release from the electro DJ Alan Walker. The music video explores themes of being alone yet quickly evolves into what seems to be a group effort by Walkers to meet up. With its euphoric drop, snappy production and vocals from Swedish electro-pop star Noonie Bao, the bubbling dance track scored Walker a hype in the music industry.

The Only Remix I've Been able to Listen For The Pass Two And A half Year❤️❤️ Well Done @LFrequencies on this Alone Remix. I Love It So Much❤️❤️ @IAmAlanWalker pic.twitter.com/taj4v99IOb — Jerome Hollowell (@TheRealZephyrus) October 9, 2019

Sing Me to Sleep

In Sing Me to Sleep, Alan Walker, attaches gooey, lullaby-like vocals to a crisp, sprightly melody to create a dream-like sound that perfectly matches the track’s title. Sing Me to Sleep features vocals by Norwegian singer Iselin Solheim. The song was released in 2016.

"Yesterday got away

Melodies stuck inside your head

A song in every breath

Sing me to sleep now

Sing me to sleep" - Alan Walker, Sing me to Sleep



📸 - Avik (BA Class of '21)

.

.#nsoj #bengaluru #sunburn #alanwalker pic.twitter.com/tpNspRHW9W — National School of Journalism (@NSoJ_Bangalore) December 12, 2019

