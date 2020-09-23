BTS Gains Two Nominations At The Billboard Music Awards 2020; Details Here

After winning four awards at the Video Music Awards, BTS has once again gained two nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The seven-member boy group has been nominated twice for the Billboard Award show. The annual awards generally boast of top western artists. However, this year, all the artists will attend the show remotely.

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

BBMAS 2020 nominates BTS for the fourth year in a row

According to the official Billboard Music Awards 2020 website, Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS has received nominations in the categories such as Top Duo of Group artists followed by the Top Social Artist category. This is not the first instance of BTS on Billboard but their fourth year in nominations. BTS was first nominated in the 2017 edition in May.

Also Read | BTS X Fortnite Event Confirmed For The Latest Party Royale Event

BTS has been nominated alongside Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco for the categories, according to the official Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominations list. The results for the same will be announced on October 14 as per the US time. The group has not confirmed whether they will be performing at the event similar to the VMAs 2020.

Know more about Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominations

Last year, the K-pop giants bagged the Top Duo or Group category and if they win this year as well, this year's winning streak will be their second consecutive win. However, BTS has won the Top Social Artists award for the last three years. This year if they do win, it will be their fourth win at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

The group will be only second after One Direction if they win the Top Duo or Group award. One Direction had achieved this feat between 2015 and 2016. Last year, apart from BTS, EXO, as well as GOT7, was also nominated for the Top Social Artist category alongside Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

Also Read | BTS, John Cena To Appear On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Fans Can't Keep Calm

BTS' Dynamite performed well at the Billboard Hot 100 chart staying on top for two consecutive weeks. This was a first-ever achievement for any Korean artist. The group surpassed Cardi B's WAP to attain the feat.

Also Read | BTS Invited To Deliver Speech At 75th United Nations General Assembly; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.