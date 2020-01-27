'Absolutely Devastated': Virat Kohli Mourns The Death Of Basketball Giant Kobe Bryant

On Monday, Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli expressed his shock on the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Recalling his childhood memories of the brilliant player, Kohli contended that life was unpredictable. Also noting the tragic demise of Bryant’s daughter Gianna, Kohli extended his condolences to the family.

Sehwag and Sania Mirza react

Other sportspersons also reacted to this shocking news. India’s former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag opined that many people became NBA fans only after watching Bryant playing basketball. Maintaining that life was unpredictable, tennis star Sania Mirza stated that Bryant would always remain a legend.

For many people, Kobe was basketball in their growing up years, many became NBA fans because of Kobe. May him and his young daughter, Gianna rest in peace #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/xoJp3vglk0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2020

What terrible news to wake up to ... life is so unpredictable .. RIP Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daughter .. what a legend you were and will remain .. #KobeBryantRIP — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 27, 2020

No survivors on board

Kobe Bryant was a 5-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist. He retired as NBA’s third-all-time leading scorer with 33,643 points. Moreover, he was expected to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. Unfortunately, the S-76 helicopter in which he was riding crashed before 10 am local time into a hillside, approximately 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. All the nine people on board including Bryant's daughter Gianna, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli; his wife, Keri and his daughter Alyssa passed away in the crash. Top political leaders including US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama reacted to this terrible news.

