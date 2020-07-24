BTS' Jungkook's Net Worth, Age, Career And Relationship; All About The 'Euphoria' Singer

The Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, recently released their next album titled Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey. One of the BTS band member Jeon Jung kook or Jungkook, who was termed as the most searched K-Pop star in the first half of 2020 also released a song that he co-wrote and sung.
The song Your Eyes Tell is already topping the music charts gaining the 101 #1's title on iTunes and it also took the No. 8 spot on Billboard Japan Hot 100. Read on to know more about some interesting trivia and personal data of one of the most loved members of BTS, Jeon Jungkook.
|Attributes
|Details
|Jungkook's height
|
178 cm (5’10”)
|Jungkook's age
|22
|Jungkook's birthday
|
September 1, 1997
|Jungkook's wife
|Unmarried
|Jungkook's net worth
|
$8 million (Source: Seventeen website)
|Jungkook's education
|
Seoul School of Performing Arts; Global Cyber University
|Jungkook's military listing
|No official statement
|Jungkook's family
|
Mom, dad, older brother
Jungkook is 22 years old and is not in any official dating rumours. Even his fans are unaware of his romantic association with anyone. Nonetheless, his fans love to search about "Who is Jungkook's wife" once in a blue moon. His fans often link him up with other celebrities, though none of the linkups have been confirmed yet.
The song Your Eyes Tell is composed, co-written, and produced by Jung Kook and features on BTS's album titled Map of the Soul:7- The Journey. That is why the song is regarded as more of JK's song. The song was apparently supposed to be in his mixtape, but it was so good that the BTS members added the song to the album. All the members credit Jungkook solely for the success of the song Your Eyes Tell.
BTS recently had a record-breaking moment with their song Black Swan when they surpassed Adele’s Hello to have the most number ones in countries on the iTunes charts worldwide. Along with Black Swan, the popular Korean boy band BTS is now the first artist to have its two songs reaching the #1 spot on iTunes in more than 100 countries.
