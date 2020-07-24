BTS' Jungkook's Net Worth, Age, Career And Relationship; All About The 'Euphoria' Singer

The Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, recently released their next album titled Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey. One of the BTS band member Jeon Jung kook or Jungkook, who was termed as the most searched K-Pop star in the first half of 2020 also released a song that he co-wrote and sung.

The song Your Eyes Tell is already topping the music charts gaining the 101 #1's title on iTunes and it also took the No. 8 spot on Billboard Japan Hot 100. Read on to know more about some interesting trivia and personal data of one of the most loved members of BTS, Jeon Jungkook.

ALSO READ| BTS' Jungkook Tops List For Most Searched K-Pop Idol On Google In The First Half Of 2020

BTS' Jungkook information

Attributes Details

Jungkook's height 178 cm (5’10”) Jungkook's age 22 Jungkook's birthday September 1, 1997 Jungkook's wife Unmarried Jungkook's net worth $8 million (Source: Seventeen website)

Jungkook's education Seoul School of Performing Arts; Global Cyber University

Baek Yang Middle school

Seoul performing art high school (Graduated in Feb 2017) Jungkook's military listing No official statement Jungkook's family Mom, dad, older brother

BTS Jungkook's relationship status

Jungkook is 22 years old and is not in any official dating rumours. Even his fans are unaware of his romantic association with anyone. Nonetheless, his fans love to search about "Who is Jungkook's wife" once in a blue moon. His fans often link him up with other celebrities, though none of the linkups have been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ| BTS' 'Your Eyes Tell' Co-written By Jeon Jungkook To Be Used As Japanese Film's Theme Song

Jung Kook's recent career achievements with Your Eyes Tell & Euphoria

The song Your Eyes Tell is composed, co-written, and produced by Jung Kook and features on BTS's album titled Map of the Soul:7- The Journey. That is why the song is regarded as more of JK's song. The song was apparently supposed to be in his mixtape, but it was so good that the BTS members added the song to the album. All the members credit Jungkook solely for the success of the song Your Eyes Tell.

Jung Kook's latest song Your Eyes Tell charted at number 8 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. following which was the lead single from MOTS:7- The Journey titled Stay Gold at the number 12th position.

Your Eyes Tell debuted at No. 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales as well.

Billboard World Digital Song Sales as well. Your Eyes Tell reached #1 on spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in 101 countries including the US, UK and Japan.

The Euphoria song which was performed by Jungkook as part of the BTS album Love Yourself recently broke its own record and reached 150 million views on Spotify.

ALSO READ| BTS Jungkook's Golden Closet Films You Need To Watch Right Now

BTS recently had a record-breaking moment with their song Black Swan when they surpassed Adele’s Hello to have the most number ones in countries on the iTunes charts worldwide. Along with Black Swan, the popular Korean boy band BTS is now the first artist to have its two songs reaching the #1 spot on iTunes in more than 100 countries.

ALSO READ| BTS' Jungkook 'Deeply Regrets' Going Out And Not Maintaining Social Distance

Promo Image courtesy: BTS Official Facebook page

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.