Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Features Her BFF Abigail Anderson; Know All About Her

One must have heard about Taylor Swift's documentary titled Miss Americana, which was one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of this year. The documentary was released on Netflix on January 31, 2020. It became so popular that it created a massive frenzy amongst Taylor Swift fans.

The documentary featured the 30-year-old singer's life through fame and body shaming and even revealed her personal relationships with her family and close friends. Here are all the details one might like to know about Swift's best friend Abigail Anderson who was even mentioned in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Taylor Swift's documentary: All about BFF Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated and loved American singer and one thing that people adore her for is her values. One can often find her endearing camaraderie with models and other singers like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Martha Hunt and many more. But Taylor has a special friend called Abigail Anderson whom she treasures the most.

Abigail Anderson is actually Taylor’s high school BFF and they are often seen together in both their social media profiles. Here are all the details that a Taylor fan might like to know about Taylor’s BFF Abigail.

Abigail and Taylor were school friends since they were 15. In fact, it is said that her BFF was the main inspiration behind Taylor’s song Fifteen that shot at the top position in 2009’s “Billboard Hot 100”. Abigail was even featured in six of Taylor's music videos including I’m Only Me When I’m With You, Picture to Burn, Fifteen, 22, Teardrops on My Guitar, and New Romantics.

In an interview with Oprah in 2009, Taylor said that both she and her BFF are actually doing what they had planned to do when they were just teenagers, she was seen praising the equal passion they shared about their individual profession. She shared that Anderson brought Swift to her class in college after Taylor had just completed her Fearless tour in Missouri.

This happened during Anderson's freshman year when Abigail took Swift to Kansas University and made her sit with her in a journalism 101 class. Anderson even accompanied the sinegr for her 2015 Grammy awards as her mystery date for the Grammys. Two years later, Swift was seen as a bridesmaid at Anderson’s wedding as well.

