Kylie Jenner's Lesser-known Facts That Many Of Her Followers Might Not Be Aware Of

Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential and famous people in the world. The media personality is quite open when it comes to her life as she often documents it on Instagram and her other social media handles. However, there is yet some lesser-known facts about her that one would not know of. Hence, in light of her recent birthday, here is a look at a few lesser-known facts about the star.

Lesser-known facts about Kylie Jenner

Career Path

Kylie Jenner was named as the youngest billionaire in 2019 by Forbes magazine. This was achieved due to her brand Kylie Cosmetics crossing over $900 million in value. This made Kylie cross the $1 billion mark, making her the youngest Billionaire in the world at the age of 21. According to the same news portal, Kylie Jenner mentioned that she would turn to cosmetology if it weren’t for her life as a media celebrity. Thus, Kylie Jenner over the years has been invested in her cosmetic business which has helped her grow professionally in time.

Being home-schooled

Kylie Jenner is part of a family full of influential and famous people thus the media personality was homeschooled. She along with sister Kendall Jenner used to have home school session where a tutor would personally teach them. Thus Kendall and Kylie Jenner completed their education from their Calabasas residence itself. The home school session began in 2012 and wrapped up in 2015, according to various media reports. Over the years the sisters have also gone on to write a novel titled Rebels: City of Indra and Time of the Twins.

No make-up look

Kylie Jenner has mentioned in several interviews that she personally does not like wearing heavy make-up. The media personality is known for her cosmetic range and is also a prominent personality when it comes to trends in make-up and fashion. However, Kylie Jenner has maintained the fact that she personally does not like wearing make-up and thus likes to stay free from it. She has remarked that she likes her natural look rather than choke her skin with layers of chemicals all the time. However, she has also admitted in various interviews that she enjoys her no make-up look to the extent that she often takes over 500 selfies at a time.

Her Role Model

Kylie Jenner has been vocal about Lady Gaga being her role model for years. The media personality is a huge fan of the actor-singer and often praises her. According to various reports, Kylie Jenner met Lady Gaga when she was 18. During the time, Lady Gaga complimented Kylie Jenner for her amazing social media life and her prospect of being one of the best beauty influencers. Kylie Jenner took her advice quite seriously and thus has made Lady Gaga her role model since then.

