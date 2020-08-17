Aly And Aj Remember Their First Album Debut 15 Years Back, Share Interesting Tweets

Singers Aly and AJ recently tweeted a throwback picture of themselves when they were teenagers and paid tribute to their debut album 'Into The Rush'. The singers also mentioned that this was one of their first recordings. Take a look at the tweet and how fans responded to the post.

Also Read | Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain on Me’ BTS video reveals she scratched Ariana Grande by accident

Aly and AJ tweet about 'Into the Rush'

15 years old today. Recorded when we were just 15 and 13 pic.twitter.com/WkxmqJ642i — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) August 16, 2020

Also Read | Watch: Miley Cyrus confirms breakup with Cody Simpson, says '2 halves can't make a whole'

Aly and Aj recently tweeted about their first album 'Into The Rush'. The duo mentioned that it has been 15 years since they released their first studio album. They also mentioned that they were both 15 and 13 years old respectively at that time. The tweet read - 15 years old today. Recorded when we were just 15 and 13

Also Read | Miley Cyrus turns director for her latest single 'Midnight Sky' music video

The duo also posted another tweet which consisted of an alternative picture for their album. Aly and Aj mentioned that they wanted this picture to be the original cover. The tweet read - The cover was changed from the one we wanted at the last minute. This was the one we wanted. Take a look at the tweet:

The cover was changed from the one we wanted at the last minute. This was the one we wanted pic.twitter.com/8wRsMaT8mV — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) August 16, 2020

Aly and Aj Twitter

Many fans and admirers of the duo responded to the post. Most admirers mentioned they felt nostalgic looking at the cover now. One fan wrote - Omg the memories!!!!!!!!!!! I loved this album and then insomniac came out (Aly and AJ) and another mentioned - The first song I liked was rush, walking on sunshine which made me become a fan of u guys & I’ve been supporting/hearing these songs since then so I just wanna say thank you an incredible nostalgic album will never get tired of hearing. Take a look at the tweets:

Also Read | Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson call it quits after their 10 months of being together?

Omg the memories!!!!!!!!!!! I loved this album and then insomniac came out 😍😍😍 — Fire_jae (@jae_fire) August 17, 2020

The first song I liked was rush, walking on sunshine which made me become a fan of u guys & I’ve been supporting/hearing these songs since then so I just wanna say thank you an incredible nostalgic album will never get tired of hearing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P38Syfr8LF — Christian #FolkloreIsOutNow!🌲 (@ChristianTs13) August 17, 2020

Oh wait so y’all wanna talk about a legendary CLASSIC! pic.twitter.com/rjs433au5e — 𝕽 𝖎 ꪖ ꫝ 🎀 (@RiahSpears) August 16, 2020

the fact that this was the first cd I ever got and I still have it pic.twitter.com/nduTcWqf8N — elise (@dweebozoid) August 16, 2020

Aly and Aj also posted a similar picture on their Instagram. The post again was dedicated to their first album. Take a look at the post:

Who are Aly and Aj?

Aly and Aj are a popular musical duo of sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka. Aly and Aj debuted with the album 'Into The Rush' which was later certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After that, the duo made albums called Acoustic Hearts of Winter, Insomniatic and many more singles as well. Their most recent song is Church that released in 2019. The duo is very active on social media and Aly and Aj's songs have also enjoyed immense popularity.

Promo Pic Credit: Aly and Aj Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.