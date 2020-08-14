Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Call It Quits After Their 10 Months Of Being Together?

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have gone their separate ways and have reportedly broken up after 10 months of dating. According to TMZ, the pair, who came together after the end of Miley's marriage to Liam Hemsworth in 2019, have ended their relationship in the last few weeks. At the moment, however, the explanation for their breakup remains unclear, sources close to the couple told the site. The news broke just hours before Miley is all set to release the first single of her next album, 'Midnight Sky'.

Cody Simpson was the first to call it quits and it occurred a couple of weeks ago, according to a report on TMZ. Miley and Cody had begun dating in October 2019 shortly after her divorce with Liam. Their breakup certainly comes as a shock to fans as Cody had shared a selfie with the Malibu singer while they were sitting in his car just last week. Along with the picture, he also wrote: "In love with my best friend". Speaking of their relationship earlier, Cody had revealed that he was happy with the star.

Appearing on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Aussie musician had said that they keep each other in a good place. That's what's really healthy about it and he also added that this was the first time he has ever had that in a relationship. Cody had also revealed that they were very, very much on the same page.

During their 10 month relationship, the duo have has given fans some major couple goals through their adorable social media posts making their fans gush. Reportedly, Miley and Cody were spending their quarantine time together indulging in some social media posts.

About their recent social media post

Taking to social media, Miley had shared a video with Cody in which they could be seen dancing together. In the video, the couple can be seen grooving into a well-choreographed dance in C+C Music Factory's 1990 cult hit, Gonna Make You Sweat. Miley and Cody can be seen in the video confidently pulling out some stunning dance steps. The Wrecking Ball singer can also be seen flaunting her curves in a blue swimsuit while grooving to the song. The video also garnered over 12.6 million views.

