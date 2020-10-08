American Label Elektra Records Welcomes Prateek Kuhad On Board; Read Details

Prateek Kuhad has become the first Indian singer to be signed by American label Elektra Records. Elektra Records took to Instagram to announce the news on Wednesday. Prateek’s last song Kasoor was a rage soon after its release. Elektra Records announced the big news on their official Instagram handle.

They shared a post of Prateek’s most famous song cold/mess and wrote, “Please welcome Prateek Kuhad and his stunning EP cold/mess to the Elektra Records family!”. Adding to the above they wrote, “We can’t wait for you to get to know this incredible artist”. Take a look at the post shared by Elektra Records below.

Fans' Reactions

According to Wion, this announcement makes Prateek Kuhad the first-ever artist signed out of India to Elektra Records. Elektra Records which has modern music’s most successful artists such as Grammy Award winner singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, American rock band Young the Giant and Icelandic rockers Kaleo, will now feature Kasoor singer Prateek Kuhad. The report also stated that Prateek’s 2018 breakthrough EP Cold/Mess was streamed around 10 million times on YouTube. The music video went viral soon after its release. It also received 10.29 million streams on Spotify.

About Elektra Records

According to the report, American label Elektra records played an important role in the development of contemporary folk and rock music, since its inception in 1950. The label has recorded legendary artists such as The Doors, the Eagles, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and Linda Ronstadt. As reported, in recent years, Elektra Records has also included artists such as Tracy Chapman, Bjork and Phish.

Prateek Kuhad’s songs

Prateek Kuhad’s music is quite popular among the masses, especially the millennials. However, the Indian singer-songwriter made headlines after his song made it to the list of Barack Obama’s favourite soundtracks. Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama released his favourite songs, movies and books. The list included Prateek’s name along with the mention of his hit track Cold/Mess. Some of Prateek Kuhad’s songs include Kasoor, Tum Jab Paas, Oh Love, did you/fall apart and Raat Raazi.

