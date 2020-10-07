MTV Europe Music Awards Best India Act: Armaan Malik, Prabh Deep & Others Bag Nominations

MTV Europe Music Awards has announced its nominations for this year's categories as the voting lines for the public have been opened. Every year, the event covers region-specific awards along with categories such as Best Song, Best Artist, Best Virtual Live and more. The 27 edition of the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards has revealed its nominations for Best India Act category and the winner will be announced this November.

MTV Europe Music Awards Best India Act

The MTV Europe Music Awards has nominated musicians like Prabh Deep, Kaam Bhaari, Divine, Armaan Malik and SIRI & SEZ On The Beat.

While Armaan Malik has been nominated for his English song Control, Prabh Deep is nominated for his Punjabi song Chitta which released earlier this year. Divine, who is a very popular rapper from Mumbai, has been nominated for his song Chal Bombay which was a hit among the fans of the rapper. SIRI from Bengaluru released a groovy song My Jam with Sez on the Beat earlier this year, for which they earned the nomination. Musician Kaam Bhaari won the nomination for his song Mohabbat which became a huge hit among the fans of the musician.

Last year, MTV EMA had nominated musicians like Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad, Komorebi, Raja Kumari and Emiway for their musical numbers. The awards for that category was bagged by Emiway last year. This year, the public shall be voting for their favourite artist among the ones nominated in order to make them in the trophy for the Best Indian Act.

You can cast your vote for the musician you want to win by clicking here.

This year the MTV EMA has released over 40 categories to honour musicians around the world in various categories. Apart from the Indian musicians, Lady Gaga, BTS and Justin Bieber are among the several musicians that have been nominated for various categories at the Award ceremony. Lady Gaga has been nominated for several categories like best artist, best pop and best video for her collaboration for the song Rain On Me with Ariana Grande.

BTS and Justin Beiber have bagged nominations for categories like Best Pop singers and biggest fans categories. Apart from that, the EMA has honoured musicians like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for Best Canadian act. Dua Lipa has won a nomination for Best UK and Ireland act among other categories.

Image source: Armaan Malik, Prabh Deep, DIVINE and Kaam Bhaari Instagram

