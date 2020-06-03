Ammy Virk Apologies For Butting Into Aamber And Dilpreet Dhillon's Divorce Spat

Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon is currently going through an ugly divorce. His wife, Aamber Dhaliwal, recently revealed that she decided to break off the marriage herself. She even accused Dilpreet Dhillon of cheating and being abusive.

However, Dilpreet Dhillon's friend, Ammy Virk, advised the couple to get back together and sort things out to save their marriage. Ammy Virk's comments were not appreciated by fans, who slammed him for not supporting Aamber Dhaliwal. Singer Ammy Virk has now issued an apology where he admitted that he made a "mistake".

Ammy apologises for getting involved in Aamber & Dilpreet Dhillon's divorce tussle

A while ago, Ammy Virk took to social media and told Aamber Dhaliwal And Dilpreet Dhillon's to get back together and sort out their differences. Ammy Virk was heavily criticised for his comments and fans slammed him for his insensitivity. After the massive backlash, the Punjabi singer decided to tweet out an apology to all his fans on social media.

I just want jehra gunaah gaar aa ohnu saja mile, te msla hall hove, parwaar na jaleeel hon , ohna da nai kasooor, haan te tuc aje v mainu nindna ya sochna v ammy glt aa aje v tuc jee sakde sojo. Waheguru ji aape vekhde aa sab... — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) June 3, 2020

Yh i think i did mistake, n I apologise for dat... but i didn’t do intensionaly or hurt someone... its almost 7 am here, pichle almost 10 ghnte to apni gall samjha ni paaa reha tuhanu... n tuhade naal jidd reha jihde ch mera kasoor v koi ni. Na main dilpreet di support kar rea2/2 — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) June 3, 2020

Ammy Virk started off his tweet by saying that he only wanted those who committed a crime to pay. He also clarified that he was not trying to support Dilpreet Dhillon. Further, Ammy Virk accepted that he made a mistake and he even apologised to his fans on social media. He added that he did not do anything intentionally and he never wanted to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Aamber Dhaliwal and Dilpreet Dhillon to separate after two years of marriage

According to various reports, Aamber Dhaliwal decided to end her marriage with Dilpreet Dhillon after two years because she found out that he was cheating on her. These reports were later confirmed by Aamber Dhaliwal, who accused Dilpreet Dhillon of being unfaithful. Moreover, she also accused him of being abusive during their marriage.

Above is Aamber Dhaliwal's latest Instagram post, in which she talks about her divorce with Dilpreet Dhillon. In the caption for the video, Aamber Dhaliwal's simply wrote, "The truth." The 29-minute video features Aamber talking about her abusive relationship and why she decided to end the marriage. After she posted the above video, many fans sympathised with her and vowed to support her during her ugly separation with Dilpreet Dhillon.

