Ammy Virk Opens Up About Paid Views On 'Main Suneya'; Says 'views Are Not Fake'

In a recent exclusive chat with an entertainment portal, singer Ammy Virk spoke about the number of views on his latest song, Main Suneya. The music album which has currently crossed over 30 million views on YouTube, had hit nearly 15 million views when Ammy spoke to the entertainment portal. Speaking about it, Virk revealed that out of the 15 million views that the song has hit, 12-13 million are organic whereas the rest 1-2 million views came through ads because the team wants people to see the product. However, Ammy Virk added that the 1-2 million views are not fake.

Speaking more about the response Main Suneya has been getting, Ammy Virk said that it has been good and also revealed that Main Suneya has been released on a big level. Ammy further added that since offices and schools are closed, people are free and they enjoy listening to the numbers released. Ammy then exclaimed that there are millions of views on the song already and some great comments are also pouring in.

Talking more about what Main Suneya entails, Ammy Virk then revealed that there is nothing negative that revolves around the song and everything about it is just positive. Furthermore, in the same interaction, Ammy opened up whether the numbers of views on a particular song mattered to him. The singer then exclaimed that the views on the albums don't matter to him. However, Ammy Virk revealed that through the views, the team gets to know whether the number is a flop or a hit.

Also Read | Ammy Virk apologies for butting into Aamber and Dilpreet Dhillon's divorce spat

Also Read | '83' actor Ammy Virk reveals that Ranveer 'looked after him like a brother'; Read here

Ammy Virk's projects

Also Read | Ammy Virk entertains his fans during the lockdown in this video; Watch here

Amninderpal Singh Virk, best known as Ammy Virk, is an Indian singer, actor and producer. He is best known for playing the role of Nikka in Nikka Zaildar series, Shivjit in Qismat, and many more. Ammy is all set to dip his toes in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming flick, 83.

Ammy Virk has given the industry a slew of hit songs. His numbers, Tod Da e Dil, Qismat, Taara, WANG DA NAAP amongst others have also received much love from fans. Ammy was last seen in Jagdeep Sidhu's directorial titled Sufna, opposite Tania, which released on February 14, 2020. The film was well-received by the audience and critics alike.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Red Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.