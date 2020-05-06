Ammy Virk Entertains His Fans During The Lockdown In This Video; Watch Here

India is under an extended lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Several celebrities are taking this time to keep their fans entertained. A lot of celebrities are seen indulging in live sessions with their fans or conducting question-answer sessions on Instagram stories.

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is also doing his bit in keeping his fans entertained during the lockdown period. Ammy Virk recently took to his Instagram to share a video for his fans in which he is seen singing for them.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Extends Annual Filing Of GST Till September 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

See the video here

In the video shared by Ammy Virk, he is seen singing the tunes of one of the classic Punjabi songs in his soulful voice. He also captioned the post with a message to his fans. He captioned the post as, “Dekho suraaan ch 19/21 farak ho sakda,,,, par feeel ch ni ❤️.... i love u guys... trying my best to entertain u... Waheguru bless u with everything 🤗”. The singer meant that the tunes might be a bit different of the song but the feeling is pure. Ammy Virk's videos are surely keeping his fans entertained.

Also Read | Serena Williams Plays Against Herself In Funny TikTok Video During Coronavirus Lockdown

Ammy Virk looked dapper in the video. He is seen wearing an orange turban and a monochrome shirt. He paired his shirt with khaki trousers and black loafers. He accessorised his look with a black leather belt. He had recently shared a hilarious video of him with Mandy Takhar.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri Helps Fan Get Netflix Subscription, Signed Jersey Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Ammy Virk’s other video

Also Read | Ammy Virk Calls Ranveer Singh 'bada Bhai', Says 'he Takes Care Of Team Like His Brothers'

On the work front, Ammy Virk currently has plenty of films under his belt. He was last seen in the movie Sufna. It was a romantic film that saw him opposite Tania. The romantic film released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day was highly appreciated by the audience. He is all set to feature in films like Puaada and Qismat 2. The movies were scheduled for a June and September release respectively.

However, the Coronavirus lockdown might make some changes in the released schedule date. An official update is awaited on the same. Ammy Virk is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut with 83. Due to the lockdown, the release of 83 is also postponed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.