Ammy Virk's Latest Punjabi Single Is All About 'Regret' Of The 'unsend Text'; Watch

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk dropped his latest single, titled Regret on Sunday, August 23. The romantic-song, composed by Goldboy, described the different aspects of modern love. The lyrics of the four-minute-thirty-one-second song is penned by Simar Doraha. Along with Ammy Virk, the music video Regret also featured Nikkesha, who played the former’s love interest.

About Regret by Ammy Virk

The song focused on the regret of that "one unseen text", which can express all the feelings an individual goes through in love, with reference to the modern time; from adjusting with the friends of your loved one to accepting a new lifestyle. As the video progressed, the duo parted their ways because of their different lifestyle and expectations from each other. But, by the end of the video, the couple reconciled. Scroll down to watch the music video:

The song on YouTube, shared on a channel name Speed Records, has bagged more than 35 lakhs views within a day, along with 162k likes and is still counting. While reviewing the song, a fan wrote, "2020 main isse best kuch Ho Nhin Sakta In Worst Situations Something Peacefull... Love You Amy Virk". Meanwhile, another user praised Ammy and wrote, "Only singer who's songs are not based on guns and cars".

A user's comment read, "Can’t resist myself to comment.. End gaana Ammy veere â¤ï¸ thoda thoda I can relate to this like you portray". On the other side, a fan stated that it got tears in her eyes as she wrote, "each and every word i can relate with myself/ Ammy paaji you are such a great singer ♥ï¸hats off you veere♥ï¸ nd you are my favorite singer". One of the viewers appreciated Ammy's Regret as he wrote, "Heart touching lyrics n Ammy’s vocal perfection prevailing magic".

Take a look at Regret song's lyrics

Dukhi te rehni aan

Par end nahi kardi

Ek text type taan kardi aan

Main send nahi kardi

Mainu lagda hun tainu bojh jehi

Apni yaari lagdi aa

Taan hi tainu meri sehat pehlan ton

Bhaari lagdi aa bhaari lagdi aa

Par hove pyar jithe aa

Look depend nahi kardi

Ek text type taan kardi aan

Main send nahi kardi

Main tainu aivein na peen diyan

Kasman paundi rahi

Dooje paase oh chandri

Bhar bhar peg paundi rahi

Main kinne path kare

Ne tainu paaun layi

Ho kapde paunde rahi chhote

Tainu apnaun layi

Shakk aadat kudiyan di

Main tainu offend nahi kardi

Ek text type taan kardi aan

Main send nahi kardi

Dukhi te rehni aan

Par end nahi kardi



