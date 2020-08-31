Ammy Virk's On-screen Chemistry Is Liked More With Sonam Bajwa Or Sargun Mehta?

Amninderpal Singh Virk, most commonly known as Ammy Virk, is a very celebrated and talented Indian actor, singer, and producer. The artist started his singing career with a single track that became his claim to fame. Ammy Virk started his acting career with the character of Hakam in the historical romance Punjabi movie Angrej (2015) for which he was acknowledged with the Best Debut Actor Award at PTC Punjabi Film Awards. Over the years, the actor has worked with some great moviemakers and co-stars. Here is whose on-screen chemistry out of Sonam Bajwa and Sargun Mehta with Ammy Virk make a more popular jodi for the Punjabi star's fans?

Ammy Virk's Jodi with Sonam Bajwa or Sargun Mehta?

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa

In 2016, Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa played the lead characters in the Punjabi romantic comedy movie, Nikka Zaildar. The movie is written by Jagdeep Sidhu and directed by Simerjit Singh. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a college going boy, Nikka, and a simple village girl, Manraj. In 2017, the second instalment to the movie series, Nikka Zaildar 2 was released with the same cast as the lead actors. Written by Jagdeep Sidhu, the movie was directed by Simerjit Singh. Both the movies gained a positive review from the critics and did fairly well at the box-office.

In 2019, Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa reunited on-screen for Simerjit Singh’s Punjabi language romantic comedy drama, Muklawa. The movie also cast Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, and B.N. Sharma as the lead characters. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics but was a huge commercial success at the box-office.

Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta

In 2015, Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta played the lead characters in Simerjit Singh’s historical romantic drama, Angrej. The movie also cast Aditi Sharma, Amrinder Gill, Binnu Dhillon, Anita Devgan, Sardar Sohi, and Nirmal Rishi as the lead characters. The movie received a positive response from both, the critics and the audience.

In 2018, the two actors again came together for Jagdeep Sidhu’s Punjabi language romantic drama, Qismat. The movie also cast Guggu Gill, Tania, and Harby Sangha as the lead characters. The movie was a huge commercial success at the box-office and the audience loved the storyline and the on-screen chemistry of Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta grabbed many eyeballs. A sequel for the movie is also expected to be released with the same lead cast.

