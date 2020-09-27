Amrinder Gill Has Majored In Agricultural Studies; Check Lesser-known Facts About Him

Amrinder Gill is one of the most popular actors, singer and producer of the Punjabi entertainment industry. Apart from featuring in som hit Punjabi films, Amrinder Gill also has some hit tracks to his credit. He recorded his first song for a Doordarshan program in Jalandhar and went on to become an actor. Since then Amrinder Gill has come a long way making a successful career for himself. Here are some interesting facts about Amrinder Gill.

Amrinder Gill's lesser-known facts

Arminder Gill was born in a small town in Amritsar, Punjab. He studied at the Guru Nanak University in Punjab and has a Masters Degree in Agricultural Science.

Arminder Gill recorded his first song Aiven Hass Ke Na Langheya Kar Ni...Saanu Ishq Ho Gaya for a Doordarshan Program in Jalandhar.

He made his acting debut with a Punjabi film Munde UK De in 2009, after a successful career in music.

Before making a career in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Amrinder Gill worked as a manager in Ferozepur Central Cooperative Bank.

Amrinder Gill has won a total of 14 awards for his songs and his movies.

Amrinder Gill came into limelight with his song Paigam followed by songs Daru, Madhaania and Khedan De Din.

He recorded the song Judaa and after its success, he came up with the song Judaa 2, which won him the Best Album award at PTC Punjab music awards.

Amrinder Gill won his first PTC Punjabi Film Award for the song Wake, in 2014. It was nominated under the Most Popular Song of the year.

After a successful music career, Amrinder Gill began his career in films and became successful for his films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo. Two of his Punjabi films Angrej and Chal Mera Putt grossed ₹30 crores globally.

Amrinder Gill majored in agricultural studies but has admitted he wanted to become an actor since his childhood. He would often stand in front of the mirror and act.

Amrinder Gill announced his new studio album in May and mentioned that it has 25 new songs and will be released after the lockdown.

