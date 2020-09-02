'Ashke' Cast: Get To Know The Cast Of The Arminder Gill And Sanjeeda Sheikh Starrer

The 2018 Punjabi film Ashke featured Amrinder Gill, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sarbjit Cheema in pivotal roles. The film marked the debut of Sanjeeda Sheikh in Punjabi films as she had previously worked in Hindi television shows. It has been two years since the film released and earned over Rs. 18 crores at the worldwide box office, which is a big sum for a Punjabi film.

The film, as officially released on YouTube back in 2018 by the makers, has garnered 47 million views to-date. Read below to know the cast of Ashke.

'Ashke' film cast

Amrinder Gill as Pamma

Amrinder Gill plays the role of Pamma who is in his late thirties and lost his way of life as he struggles to find a way in his life. The film showcases Pamma's character to be a Bhangra dancer who is a star performer but loses his will to carry out his dream as a passion after his college team breaks up. As he breaks up with college Bhangra group, Pamma's sister gives him refuge in her house in Canada to help him get through the crisis.

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Jiya

Sanjeeds Sheikh made her way to the Punjabi film industry with Ashke. The film showcased Sanjeeda as Jiya, Pamma''s college love. Pamma ends up losing his college love as his college Bhangra group breaks up. But, he later finds her in a vulnerable situation in Canada which prompts him to work his way through the difficulties in his life to get to Jiya for once and for all.

Jaswinder Bhalla as Pritam Singh Pandori

Jaswinder Bhalla is one of the veteran actors in the Punjabi film industry. Jaswinder has been active in films since 1998, having worked in multiple Punjabi films. In Ashke, the star plays the role of a Bhangra coach who helps Pamma through his life in college.

Sarbjit Cheema as Vikram

Sarbjit Cheema plays a short yet effective role in the film Ashke. Sarbjit plays the role of Vikram, Pamma's friend who plays a pivotal role in the latter's life. Without getting into the spoiler territory, Sarbjit's character becomes the catalyst to Pamma's downfall.

