Sargun Mehta Shares A Throwback Picture From Her Debut Film 'Angrej', See Post Here

Sargun Mehta is one of the Punjabi actors who gained popularity right after her debut film. Sargun Mehta's first Punjabi film Angrej released in the year 2015. The historical-romance film features Amrinder Gill, Sargun Mehta, and Aditi Sharma in the pivotal roles.

The film Angrej is directed by Simerjit Singh and bankrolled by Jaspal Sandhu, Amarbir Sandhu, Aman Khatkar and Sameer Dutta. Recently, Sargun Mehta shared a beautiful memory from her debut film Angrej.

On May 6, Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture from her first Punjabi movie Angrej. She shared a still from the film which was filled with emotions.

According to media reports, Sargun Mehta, in order to get that specific scene right, along with Amrinder Gill had to do multiple retakes. The actor also mentioned in the caption of the picture that all the scenes from the film Angrej are her favourite scenes.

Sargun Mehta captioned the picture as "Mera sabb tohn favourite scene. Ehde aapan take taan bohot laye si. 40- 50 yaad ni kinne ..par jab take okay hua tha toh woh wale take mein pata tha ki feel aa gayi. Bohot baar scene shoot karte huye wohi feel yaad karne ki koshish karti hun.. ki aayi ke nahi .@amberdeepsingh @amrindergill @simerjitsingh73 #angrej #dhankaur".

Here is a look at the picture that Sargun Mehta posted

Sargun Mehta is very active on social media. Just like the rest of the celebrities, even Sargun Mehta has turned to social media to connect with her fans and to keep them entertained.

Recently, the actor shared an energetic video of herself doing the Bhangra on the song. Sargun Mehta captioned the video as "Maine yeh insta post se seekha of a bhangra group/page @djv.bhangra . So dare you judge me .maine naya naya shuru kiya hai bhangra seekhna. Shall get better at it. Song - #oldskool by prem dhillon n Siddhu moosewala

Dancing my blues away . #bhangra #dance". Watch the video below.

On the work front, Sargun Mehta has two projects lined up Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gya and Qismat 2. In Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gya, Sargun Mehta will be seen sharing the screen space with Gurnam Bhullar. On the other hand, in Qismat 2, Sargun Mehta is featured next to Ammy Virk.

