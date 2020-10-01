'Soorjan Wale' Song Review: Amrinder Gill Puts Forth Thought-provoking Song; Watch

Singer Amrinder Gill recently released his new song Soorjan Wale on Youtube. The song presents the current scenario of people in the rural area and how they are suffering due to the government's negligence. The song features actors Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira and has been directed by Stalinveer Singh. Take a look at the video and read Soorjan Wale song review.

Soorjan Wale song review

The Soorjan Wale music video showcases a Punjabi couple and how they are living on the edge of poverty. Fans see Ammy Virk tie his turban but the cloth is torn up and see that even his shoes are in a similar condition. Amrinder Gill sings about how his pride has been snatched away. In the next bit, fans see Ammy Virk leave for his work and Nimrat Kharia runs to give him his food. Amrinder Gill sings that a man who used to make other people laugh has nothing to say to his own family now. Fans also see Nimrat Khaira put newspaper in her chulha rather than wood.

Usually, Punjabi songs are known to be happy and vibrant and hold proud lyrics within them. But Amrinder Gill's new song is quite different and is like a social satire. From the start of the video, fans see a man and his wife and can notice that the couple isn't doing well - the torn turban, the use of newspaper rather than wood and other aspects indicate that the couple is genuinely going through a hard time.

In the next bit of the video, fans see Nimrat Kharia run to her bedroom and take a look at Ammy Virk's certificates. The scene indicates that Ammy is actually quite educated and still cannot find a job. As mentioned before, the song seems to be indicating how people who are educated and talented are not able to find employment and are frustrated. At the end of the video, fans see shots of violence and police beating people who are protesting.

Amrinder Gill puts forward a thought-provoking song. He seems to be asking his fans 'What should people do when the government seems to have given up on them?' Amrinder Gill also showcases at the end of the song how the entire scenario is a breeding ground for violence.

