Shaan’s Birthday: Romantic Songs From His Initial Days That Will Surely Make You Nostalgic

Shantanu Mukherjee, most commonly known as Shaan was born on September 30, 1972. He is one of the most popular playback singers in India. Shaan has sung in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, and Urdu languages and has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. Shaan started his music career at the very young age of 17 and has given the world some unforgettable melodies. Today, as the singer turns a year older, here are some of Shaan’s romantic songs from the initial days in his career that will definitely take fans down a memory lane.

Shaan’s romantic songs from his initial days

Woh Pehli Baar

The song Woh Pehli Baar was from the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). The song was sung by Shaan and composed by Vishal Shiraz Samrat. Raj Kaushal and Vishal Dadlani penned the lyrics for the song. The audience received the song very well and right from kids to teenagers to adults, everyone fell in love with this romantic track. The song features Rinkie Khanna and Dino Morea.

Tanha Dil and Gum Sum Kyun Ho

The songs Tanha Dil and Gum Sum Kyun Ho released in the year 2000 for an independent album, sung by Shaan. Last year (2019), in a tweet shared by Shaan, he mentioned that the songs have completed 20 years and has received 10 million views. For the song Tanha Dil, Shaan even won the MTV Asia Music Award in the Best Solo Album category. The songs feature Shaan himself in the music video.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan

The song Woh Ladki Hai Kahan is from the movie Dil Chahta Hai (2001). The song is sung by Shaan and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. While the video of the song caught everyone's attention, the song became more and more popular because of the excellent vocals given by the artist. The song has garnered about 11 million views on YouTube so far. The song features Sonali Kulkarni and Saif Ali Khan.

Bolo Bolo Kya Abat Huyee Hai

The song Bolo Bolo Kya Abat Huyee Hai is from the movie Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001). The song is sung by Shaan and the lyrics of the song have been penned down by Sameer. The music director of the song is Harris Jayaraj. The song features Dia Mirza and R Madhavan.

