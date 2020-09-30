Ravi Dubey Shares A Funny Throwback Video Of Wife Mrs Dubey Singing DDLJ Song

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the most popular celeb couples on social media. The adorable couple always post each other’s quirky and funny videos on their social media handles. Recently, Ravi Dubey shared a throwback clip of his wife, Sargun in which she is seen swaying to the beats of the song from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Take a look:

Ravi Dubey shares hilarious video of wife Sargun

The duo always shares the funny side of their relationship with their friends and fans through their rib-tickling posts on social media, like this one. In the video, Sargun can be seen singing the lines of the song from DDLJ. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “gifted singer @sargunmehta #throwback” (sic). Take a look at the video post below:

For the unversed, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta fell in love on the sets of Zee TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh. The actor proposed to Sargun on the sets of Nach Baliye 5 and the duo got married on December 7, 2013. Ravi, who rose to fame with the daily soap Jamai Raja was last seen as a host for the Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. In the year 2019, he also made his digital debut with Zee5’s Jamai 2.0.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sargun Mehta along with her husband Ravi Dubey are currently basking in the success of their latest music video titled Toxic. The song was sung by the rapper-singer Badshah. The peppy track also showed the couple in a never seen before avatar and was much loved by fans. The duo played a couple whose relationship has hit rock-bottom and depicts how they are battling through it.

Besides this, Sargun Mehta was last seen in the Punjabi film Jhalle. The movie was touted to be a dark comedy and was written as well as helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The actor was seen alongside Binnu Dhillon, Pavan Malhotra, and Harby Sangha in the film. Apart from this, the actor will soon be seen in the movie Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya alongside Gurnam Bhullar. The romantic comedy flick is directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary and was initially supposed to release on May 29, 2020. But now the film’s release ultimately had to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

