Nimrat Khaira's Top Punjabi Singles You Can Hear On Loop; See List

Nimrat Khaira is a popular singer who is noted for her works in the Punjabi music industry. Nimrat has been nominated for two Filmfare Punjabi Awards and one PTC Punjabi Film award. She made her debut in singing with a duet song named Rab Karke with Nishawn Bhullar. The song received a good response, and since then, Nimrat has been widely appreciated for her voice. The singer has also won the Best Female Vocalist award for her duo titled Dubai Wale Sheikh from Manje Bistre at Brit Asia Awards and was nominated at the Filmfare Punjabi Award. Listed below are some of Nimrat Khaira’s singles you must check out:

Nimrat Khaira's best Punjabi singles

Ishq Kacheri

Ishq Kacheri is the song that turned out to be a turning point in Nimrat Khaira’s singing career. The song's video features Nimrat and Preet Hundal in the lead role. The song is written and composed by Preet Hundal.

Designer

The music of Nimrat Khaira’s song Designer is very out-of-the-box. With Happy Raikoti's lyrics and the voice of Nimrat Khaira, the song received widespread critical acclaim. With a totally different look & singing style, Nimrat Khaira has made Designer a must listen.

Sohne Sohne Suit

Nimrat Khaira’s Sohne Sohne Suit released a few weeks back. On the day of its launch, she also shared the link on social media. The song is a very peppy track and is already trending. The song is written by Farmaan.

Ranihaar

Nimrat Khaira's Ranihaar has been number one on the charts since the day of its release. The song has everything that Punjabi music stands for, from splendid beats to romance. With some peppy beats, the track talks about how love wins over all the worldly needs. The beautiful lyrics have been penned down by Arjan Dhillon and Prince Bhullar, while the music has been composed by Preet Hundal.

On the work front

On the work front, Nimrat Khaira will be next seen in a movie named Jodi alongside Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh. Initially, the movie was scheduled to hit the screens on June 26, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the movie this year only once the situation turns normal.

