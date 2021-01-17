Nimrat Khaira's Popular Music Collaborations With Renowned Punjabi Singers; Check The List

Nimrat Khaira is one of the most well established female singers in Punjab. Her previous singles, Ajj Kal Ajj Kal and Vail, along with her latest song Gulabo Rang have garnered a positive response from the audience with millions of views on YouTube. Apart from charming the audience with her individual singles, the actor-singer has added many songs to her repertoire, which was her collaboration with popular Punjabi singers. Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill and Akhil, among many others, are a few to name, who has given a chartbuster song with Nimrat Khaira. Here is the list of Nimrat Khaira's songs with popular Punjabi singers.

Nimrat Khaira's songs

Nimrat Khaira's collab with Diljit Dosanjh

Nimrat Khaira marked her first collaboration with Diljit for the latter's latest studio-album GOAT. Nimrat was featured in the song titled Track Suit. On Diljit's YouTube channel the song has garnered more than 8M views, so far. Nimrat's performance in the song received a positive response from the audience in the comments section.

Nimrat Khaira's collaboration with Amrinder Gill

Well, Nimrat has collaborated with Amrinder for a couple of songs, such as Baddlan De Kaalje and Akhar. The duo's latest project, titled Majhe Wal Da, was released in 2020. The song was an instant hit and so far, it has bagged more than 12M views and 123k likes on YouTube.

Nimrat Khaira's collaboration with Akhil

Punjabi singer Akhil, who recently marked his singing debut in Bollywood with the song Duniya from Luka Chuppi, enjoys a massive fan-following. His song Khaab was an instant hit. Nimrat joined hands with Akhil for Bachalo, which released in October 2020. The song garnered more than 81M views.

Nimrat Khaira's collaboration with Jassie Gill

After making his Bollywood debut in 2018, Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Interestingly, his repertoire has a song for which he worked with Nimrat. Their song titled Jhumke, released in 2017, is a party song. It also featured Babbal Rai.

Nimrat Khaira's collaboration with Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal is one of those celebrities from Punjabi entertainment fraternity, who needs no introduction. From being an actor to a producer, he has earned massive fame. His 2012 song, Angreji Beat, was featured in Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail. Gippy and Nimrat's 2017 project, Dubai Wale Sheikh, was a massive hit as it garnered more than 37M views.

