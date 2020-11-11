Did You Know Nimrat Khaira Faced Several Rejections Before 2012's 'Voice Of Punjab'?

Nimrat Khaira is a well-known actor-singer who is known for her work in the Punjabi cinema predominantly. The singer debuted with the song Rab Karke with Nishwan Bhullar. Apart from this song, Nimrat Khaira's songs include popular tracks like Salute Vajde, Rohab Rakhdi, Tan Vi Changa Lagda, Akhar, DJ Waleya Walia, Lakiran, Gani, Vekh Nachdi, Didar, and Rule Breaker to name a few. Read on to know some interesting trivia about the singer-actor who faced several rejections before finally winning the Voice of Punjab, seven years ago.

Nimrat Khaira trivia

According to ghaintpunjab report, Nimrat Khaira mentioned that she had been receiving singing training when she was in Class 1, her years of training completed when she completed her post-graduation. She had been through several auditions, many of which were failures and disappointments, however, she feels that all these rejections had only made her journey worthy of being talked about. Nimrat mentioned that she had given almost 25 auditions where she got rejected, after which she won the Voice of Punjab, which is the singing competition TV show.

Nimrat Khaira's Saunkan Saunkne

On the work front, Nimrat Khaira was recently spotted filming for her movie Saunkan Saunkne alongside Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk. The film is slated to release next year in 2021. The film’s shoot has begun a while ago, and recently, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira were spotted together having fun on the sets. Sharing the video, Sargun wrote, “Ladies sangeet, vyaah , budday parties, jaago, silver jublee, retirement party, divorce party etc layi book karan layi contact karo saanu .#saunkansaunkne te. Je koi hor gaana tuhade dil de kareeb ae, saanu zaroor dasseyo , assi poori koshish karange tuhadi umeedan te khare utran layi” (sic).

Other than Saunkan Saunkne, Nimrat is also filming for Jodi, which is also directed by Amberdeep Singh, who is directing Saunkan Saunkne as well. In Jodi, she is co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film is her second collaboration with Singh and Rhythm Boyz Entertainment company after her debut movie Lahoriye. Nimrat was last seen in the film titled Chal Mera Putt, as a special appearance for the song Baddlan De Kaalje.

