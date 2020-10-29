Amrit Maan Strong Vocal & Bohemia's Rap Verses In 'Eddan Ni' Will Keep You Hooked

On October 28, popular Punjabi singer-composer Amrit Maan's latest song titled Eddan Ni released. Along with Amrit Maan, the song also feature Bohemia. The music of the song is given by Ikwinder Singh, while the video features Himanshi Khurana in the cool gangsta avatar. The MV credits are given to Tru Makers while it is produced by Jasvir Thind and Vikramjeet Singh. Check out the whole song here.

Eddan Ni song review

The lyrics and the peppy music of the song make it worth listening to during a road trip. Although the story is quite predictable, as many of Amrit Maan's songs explore the life of a gangster, the smooth transitions between the frames keep the viewer hooked. The rap lyrics of Bohemia fit with the overall setting of the song and its music.

Non-Punjabi viewers might take a few minutes to understand while the song might get stuck in Punjabi viewers' heads. On the other hand, most of the sequences of the song have been shot indoors, a small section gives a brief look at a beach from a drown shot. The establishment of the music and the composition of songs is smooth throughout the four-minute-eleven-second.

Coming to the performance of the Gaana original, the music video has managed to garner more than 2M views in a day on YouTube. Over 124k users have given a thumbs up to it. The comment section was flooded with praises for Himanshi Khurana's screentime, Bohemia's rap and Amrit Maan's vocal. Meanwhile, Maan's fans seemed delighted to see their favourite singer slaying the gangsta look. The song has bagged a positive response from the viewers.

Amrit Maan's new songs

Apart from Eddan Ni, the popular Punjabi singer-actor earlier released MV titled Asi Oh Hunde Aa on August 5, 2020. Along with Amrit, the song featured Aveera Singh Masson as a news reporter. Asi Oh Hunde is written and composed by Amrit Maan while the music of the song is created by Ikwinder Singg aka Ikky. Earlier in June, Amrit treated his fans with a music video titled Bambiha Bole Aagya Mittro.

