Amrit Maan's New Song 'Eddan Ni' With Bohemia And Himanshi Khurana Out Now! Watch

Amrit Maan's new song titled Eddan Ni was released today. The song features Amrit Maan along with Bohemia. The music of the song is given by Ikwinder Singh, while the video features Himanshi Khurana in the cool gangsta music video. The MV credits are given to Tru Makers while it is produced by Jasvir Thind and Vikramjeet Singh. Check out the whole song here.

Amrit Maan's new song titled Eddan Ni was released today along with its music video. The music video of the cool vibe song featured Amrit Maan and rapper Bohemia along with model Himanshi Khurana. The music video starts with Amrit Maan and Himasnshi playing a game of snooker while Amrit Maan gets informed about his enemies via the newspaper. While Amrit is busy shooting off his enemies, Himanshi can be seen worrying about her beau, however at the end when the enemies pose a surprise attack on Amrit, Himanshi arrives at the right time with her girl gang and shoots off the rest of Amrit Maan's enemies. Take a look at the video to feel the smooth music by Ikwinder Singh while Bohemia's rap verses take the listeners to the Ek Tera Pyar era, with his husky voice. Amrit Maan aces another song after his success with his latest song Bambiha Bole Aagya Mittro that he dropped in June.

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram also shows some snips from her new music video for her fans as well. Take a look at her latest Instagram posts.

Even rapper Bohemia was seen in the music video of the song Eddan Ni. The rapper is famous for many of his songs, he is often considered one of the greatest rappers in India. Famous Bohemia songs include songs like Phir Ek Tera Pyar, Kaisa Nasha, Aish, Paar, Attitude, Black Eyebrow, and Raaz, all of which were released in this year itself. He has announced the release of his next album called Skull & Bones: Volume 2, which would be produced under Yash Raj Films and is yet to be released.

Amrit Maan's new songs

Apart from Eddan Ni by Amrit Maan, Popular Punjabi singer-actor Amrit Maan's earlier released another MV titled Asi Oh Hunde Aa on August 5, 2020. Along with Amrit Maan, the song also featured Aveera Singh Masson as a news reporter. Asi Oh Hunde is written and composed by Amrit Maan while the music of the song is created by Ikwinder Singg aka Ikky. Earlier in June, Amrit treated his fans with a music video titled Bambiha Bole Aagya Mittro. The Amrit Maan and Sidhu Moose Wala's single managed to trend on number 1 position garnering more than 13 Million views within 24 hours of its launch.

