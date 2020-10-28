Netflix's New Anime 'Godzilla: Singular Point' Trailer Out Now; Watch

Godzilla is undoubtedly one of the most famous Sci-Fi characters in Hollywood. There are multiple versions of this character created in different movies and its hardcore fans don’t seem to get enough of it. Netflix has come up with its latest version in its Godzilla: Singular Point trailer, which revamps it in an anime version. Here is all you need to know about this project and its trailer.

Netflix releases trailer of Godzilla: Singular Point anime

Netflix has now released the Godzilla: Singular Point trailer, revealing the look and essence of the anime series. Anime shows are extremely popular all around the world, especially in Asia, and this is expected to bring out a unique and unexpected version of Godzilla under the wing of Netflix. Godzilla: Singular Point anime even in its unconventional form, is expected to capture the element of fear around the character. In the trailer, the two main characters around Godzilla are also revealed for the audiences.

Upon watching, you will find out that there are no dialogues in the Godzilla: Singular Point trailer; rather it has tried to capture the attention of the fans and get them excited. Netflix has tried to do that by showing visuals and sound effects that would bring out the memories of all the Godzilla fans. The story of this series has been largely kept hidden. This latest version of Godzilla is expected to make a big impact as far as the world of anime shows is concerned.

Previous versions of Godzilla

The Godzilla: Singular Point anime trailer will definitely bring back some memories for all its fans. There are many versions of Godzilla that have been created over the decades. Some of the most famous ones are Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla Earth (2017-2018), Final Wars Godzilla (2004), Godzilla (1954), Godzilla (1998) and more. This character has left a huge obsession among a large number of fans, and even after decades, the audience still seems to be awaiting each of its newer versions. The Godzilla: Singular Point trailer will have surely given them something to cheer.

