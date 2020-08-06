Amrit Maan's Latest Punjabi Music-video 'Asi Oh Hunde Aa' Hits The Internet; Watch

Popular Punjabi singer-actor Amrit Maan's latest Punjabi music-video, Asi Oh Hunde Aa, is out. The makers dropped the song on August 5, 2020. Along with Amrit Maan, the song also featured Aveera Singh Masson as a news reporter. The story of the song revolves around the rivalry of two gangsters. The song also features a famous dialogue of late actor Amrish Puri from the Ajay Devgn-starrer film Diljale.

Asi Oh Hunde is written and composed by Amrit Maan while the music of the song is created by Ikwinder Singg aka Ikky. The song is produced by Amardeep Singh (Rubal Sidhu) and Harinder Dhaliwal. Amrit Maan is seen in a rough and tough avatar of a gangster. Scroll down to check out Asi Oh Hunde Aa by Amrit Maan.

Amrit Maan's Asi Oh Hunde Aa

Talking about the performance of the song, it has bagged more than 325kviews within a day and is still counting. More than 214k viewers hit the like button. Praising the work of makers of the song, many YouTube users wrote their responses in the comments section. A user's comment read, "Born to shine best song of amrit ever" while another user asserted, "Bomb beat and goniane aala always win hearts by giving such priceless songs". Meanwhile, a section of fans, who were delighted to hear Amrish Puri's dialogue, wrote, "Everytime Amrish Puri dialogues... We all know song is super hit".

Amrit Maan's songs

It seems like amid the lockdown Amrit Maan is in the mood to keep his fans amused. Earlier in June, Amrit treated his fans with a music video titled, Bambiha Bole Aagya Mittro. The Amrit Maan and Sidhu Moose Wala's single managed to trend on number 1 position as it garnered more than 13 Million views within 24 hours of launch. In the song video, Amrit Maan and Sidhu Moose Wala were seen delivering some wonderful stunts while singing the song.

Amrit Maan's films

Talking about the professional front, Amrit Maan was last seen in the Harry Bhatti directorial Do Dooni Panj. The film, released in January 2019, also featured Isha Rikhi, Rana Ranbir, Karamjit Anmol, Sardar Sohi, Harby Sangha, and Nirmal Rishi in prominent roles. In his upcoming film, titled Gunah, he will share the screen space with Sidhu Moose Wala.

