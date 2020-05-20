Amruta Khanvilkar Comments On Social Media Trolling, Shares Important Message

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar is a popular face in the Hindi and the Marathi film industries. Aside from her acting skills, the actor is also known for her dancing skills. Amruta is best known for role in the film Satyameva Jayate. During this global pandemic situation, Amruta Khanvilkar is creating positivity on social media. Be it her inspirational messages or motivating poems, she has done every bit to keep her fans entertained. The current lockdown has Amruta entertaining her followers with her vlogs. Recently, Amruta made a comment on social media trolling and also shared an important message about the same. Keep reading to know more.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Or Amruta Khanvilkar, Who Wore The Shimmery Red Gown Better?

What Amruta Khanvilkar wrote about Social Media Trolling

As per her Instagram posts and stories, one can see that Amruta wrote a heartfelt piece in her diary and then reached out to her fans with an important thought. Recently, the actor wrote about social media trolling. Amruta’s note started out by talking about days without social media. Later, she wrote about how people sneak into actors' lives and make remarks about their choices and decisions.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh Pulls Amruta Khanvilkar's Leg In Rohit Shetty Style

The actor then also discussed how nasty comments on a social media platform can break down people. She later sent out a message requesting people to be sensitive and compassionate with each other. In her note, she wrote that "Public figure or not a public figure ...we as people put ourselves, our work, our families out there in the form of pictures, videos and so much more. We share some beautiful, some vulnerable moments of our life ... because maybe as they made us happy or sad we hope that they may make people watching it feel the same [sic]".

On the work front

Talking about her work, Amruta Khanvilkar was last seen in Choricha Mamla. The film directed by Priyadarshan Jadhav and featured Hemant Dhome, Kshitee Jog, and Jitendra Joshi, along with Amruta in the lead roles. Her recent Bollywood film Malang was also praised by fans. The film was a romantic-action film directed by Mohit Suri and featured Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Amruta Khanvilkar Donates ₹1 Lakh To Maharashtra CM Fund Amid Coronavirus Crisis

ALSO READ: Amruta Khanvilkar Calls Her Act Of Unfollowing Husband Himanshoo Malhotra 'childish'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.