Lady Gaga Once Spent A Fortune Buying Koi From Japan For Her Mansion In Malibu

Lady Gaga is widely known as a pop superstar. She has also tried her hands in acting, singing as well as production. Her massive net-worth, that she reportedly loves to spend on several luxurious items. According to Business Insider, Lady Gaga had once spent a fortune to buy Koi from Japan. According to Business Insider, she spent nearly $60,000 to buy 27 Koi fish from Japan, for her house in Malibu. She reportedly decorated the pond in the sprawling garden of her mansion with the presence of these imported fishes.

Lady Gaga once spent $60,000 on fish

Lady Gaga is also known for her fashion sense. According to Business Insider, she spends a lot on her property and has a mansion worth $23million and a home on Hollywood hills which costs $5.25 million. She recently bought Koi fishes worth $60,000 for her mansion in Malibu. Koi fishes are usually kept for outdoor koi ponds, water gardens or aquariums. There are different varieties of Koi, and represent love and friendship in Japan.

The Born This Way singer dominated the MTV VMAs 2020 and took home several awards including the Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration awards for her song Rain on Me also featuring Ariana Grande. The singer has accomplished a lot within a decade of her career. She began her career in 2008 and also won the Best Actor Award at the 2016 Golden Globes for her role in the fifth season of the TV series American Horror Story.

According to Business Insider, Lady Gaga spends a fortune with the amount of money that she earns, which is $275 million. Lady Gaga also starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the film A Star is Born. She won an Oscar for the Best Original Song in 2019. Four of Lady Gaga’s albums made it to the NO 1 on the Billboard, as per Fox Business. Her Poker Face single caught attention at the music industry winning her $728,000 royalties.

According to Business Insider, she also earns huge amounts via her album tours. Lady Gaga banked billion dollars from her tour ticket sales from 2008 and 2017. Apart from acting and singing, Lady Gaga also earns from her restaurant in New york. Currently, Lady Gaga also helped those affected due to the Pandemic. She was a part of the Together at Home concert with Global Citizen which raised $130 million for Covid-19 affected patients.

