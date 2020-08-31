Lady Gaga's Net Worth: Here Are 'million Reasons' For Her Millionaire Status; Red Details

Bad Romance Singer Lady Gaga is riding high with her four award win at the VMAs this year. Apart from this big win, Lady Gaga is slowly and steadily investing in other ventures and projects that keep her busy around the clock. These ventures are not only keeping Gaga busy but adding digits steadily to her net worth in 2020.

Lady Gaga’s net worth in 2020

Lady Gaga is no less than a synonym of success. The American singer’s real name is Stefani Germanotta but soon took up Lady Gaga as her stage name when she chose to pursue a singing career. Lady Gaga got her launch in the music industry back in 2008. Her talent worked as a Midas touch to every project she worked on.

Soon her single Poker Face made her a household name. In a singing career that spans over less than a decade, Lady Gaga has delivered four back-to-back hit albums. All of her albums have bagged a top spot on Billboard Hot 100. In these albums, she has delivered other dance floor hits like Just Dance, John Wayne, and Love Game. These hits helped Lady Gaga establish herself as a promising singer.

The moment Lady Gaga started climbing music charts with her albums her over the top tours became popular. Just like many other artists like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Madonna, Gaga’s earnings can be contributed to her tour and album merch. According to International Business Times, since 2008-2017 Gaga almost made a billion dollars from her tours.

As mentioned earlier, Lady Gaga’s net worth also gets a major contribution from all the other projects and ventures she works on. For example, in 2016, her stint on American Horror Story Season 5 won her the Best Actress Golden Globe Award. Her acting chops were noticed by actor and director Bradley Cooper and soon she was cast in the 2018 film A Star is Born. Cooper and Gaga’s chemistry worked wonders on-screen and off-screen and the Shallow singer won her first Oscar for Best Original Score.

Apart from AHS and A Star is Born, Lady Gaga has worked in many other films like Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. In 2019, Gaga added a new feather to her cap as she launched her makeup line named Haus Laboratories. According to International Business Times, these ventures and the successful singing career has resulted in Lady Gaga amassing a net worth of approximately $275 million.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Promo Image courtesy: Lady Gaga Instagram

