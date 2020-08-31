Lady Gaga Masks That Created A Buzz At The MTV VMAs 2020; See Pictures

The 2020 MTV VMAs made one thing clear, that the pandemic has paved way for the ‘new normal’. With celebs donning designer masks, remote performances and limited to no audiences, the MTV Video Music Awards witnessed never-seen-before elements with celebs like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga donning masks during performance.

The latter made four different mask changes different for different speeches for all her wins at the VMAs 2020. The singer donned ‘unusual yet bold masks’ which set the ‘new normal’ at newer height.

FACE MASK: ON



Lady Gaga wore face masks in her looks for the 2020 Video Music Awards where she bagged four awards: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and MTV Tricon Awards.



Lady Gaga's unusual yet on-point VMA face masks

Lady Gaga's masks were custom made and fit for all her looks at the VMAs 2020. The most ‘weird but practical Lady Gaga mask was the fishbowl. Lady Gaga wore a ‘fishbowl’ during the award show. The singer definitely lived up to her status-quo all these years. She did not shy away from wearing a ‘hot pink’ butterfly mask, which was made of a solid substance. The singer's masks are proof of her nonchalant fashion sense, of wearing what she wishes to wear, as per a report in US Magazine news portal.

Lady Gaga VMA masks define eccentric style choice

One of the chicest look that the singer donned during the event was silver puffed attire with dramatic shoulder pads and collars. She wore faux eyelashes, which were more of headgear than lashes. Like the look, Lady Gaga's VMA mask matched the colour and the silver amplified look. She paired this attire with a sequin mask which only added to the look while delivering her speech during the VMAs.

Another play on the mask was the horned mask. The singer brought out her inner ‘demi-Gorgan’ in her horned mask. She wore a slightly graphic mask, paired with a lighter-toned attire. Lady Gaga’s VMA mask got better with each of her performances.

She wore a billboard-style half- face covered mask for her performance with Ariana Grande. While Grande wore a simple mask, Gaga stole all the attention with her belted attire and custom fit LED-mask. Despite the coverage, the singer exhorted boldness throughout the performance.

Check out all of Lady Gaga's masks photo

Watch Lady Gaga VMAs masked performance-

