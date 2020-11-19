Anant Mahadevan's 'Bittersweet' To Release With Limited Seats In The Hub Of Marathi Cinema

Bittersweet is a critically acclaimed Marathi movie, directed by Anant Mahadevan. The movie is all set to release this Friday with limited seats in the hub of Marathi Cinema, Pune. Produced by Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty of Quest Films Pvt Ltd, the movie has Akshaya Gurav in the lead role. Bittersweet is about an appalling practice in the sugar industry of Maharashtra where the women labourers are forced into permanently removing their wombs to avoid any encumbrance caused due to menstruation that can obstruct their work schedule.

Anant Mahadevan-directed Bittersweet to release this Friday

Also read: Akshaya Gurav Shines In Her Debut Film Bittersweet, Premieres At Busan Film Festival

Anant Mahadevan said, "In keeping with the rules of the entry for selection for the film to represent India at the Oscars, Bittersweet will have a theatrical release on the November 20, 2020 at the Citypride Multiplex, Pune to begin with. The restrictions of cinema openings have made it necessary to selectively open the film in various states. So, Pune gets a special slot.”

Also read: On Sonali Kulkarni Birthday, Here's A List Of Must Watch Marathi Films Of The Actor

BREAKING NEWS!!!

Feeling wonderful and humbled to share this with all of you!!!

ALSO feeling so good for my producers Suchhanda Chatterjee

Shubha Shetty whose first production has gone International!@republic @IndiaToday @TimesNow @MumbaiMirror @timesofindia @the_hindu @htTweets pic.twitter.com/SKqBhLOCZX — ANANTH N MAHADEVAN (@ananthmahadevan) September 14, 2020

He further revealed that Bittersweet has made it as an Official Selection and World Premiere at the prestigious BUSAN International Film Festival, where Screen International’s critic hailed it as ‘A conversation starter of a film with a persuasive exploration of the role by Akshaya Gurav’. The movie is in competition at the upcoming Hainan Island International Film Festival in December 2020 and at the Kolkata International Film Festival which will be held in January 2021. The Marathi movie has attracted worldwide attention and continues to receive special selection invites at various reputed festivals.

Commenting on the same, the producers added, "We feel really happy and proud that our little film went on to win laurels worldwide and within the country. It reiterates our faith in the subject and our intention behind backing such a project. Now that our first film is ready to release, we can only hope it continues receiving the love and acceptance."

Also read: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Scam 1992'? Check Out Full Episode List Here

Synopsis

Bittersweet revolves around the life of Saguna, a sugarcane cutter who is inducted into the fields and discovers the frightening practice of hysterectomy that is prevalent amongst the women cutters. Saguna attempts to be the voice of reason but she comes up against an environment ruled by the sugar barons, political forces, doctors and contractors. Her decision of whether to save her present or the future is the dilemma that Bittersweet attempts to resolve.

With inputs from PR

Image Source: A still from 'Bittersweet'

Also read: Marathi Film 'Bittersweet' To Have World Premiere At BIFF 2020 On October 25

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.