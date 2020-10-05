Marathi Film 'Bittersweet' To Have World Premiere At BIFF 2020 On October 25

Anant Mahadevan's Marathi film Bittersweet is also among the eight Indian titled films selected for the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter where he informed that the film will have the world premiere on October 25. He further noted that the film is produced by Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty.

Bittersweet to premiere at BIFF 2020

The 25th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place in the South Korean city from October 21 to 30. The movie gala has been pared down due to the coronavirus situation. Apart from sharing the good news, the film critic also shared the poster of the film which showed actress Akshaya Gurav sitting in a sugarcane field. The other part of the poster showed a field engulfed in fire. The film Bittersweet was shot in Beed, Maharashtra. Bittersweet has been nominated for Jiseok awards. The movie is based on a true story about the rich sugar industry of Maharashtra.

UPDATE... #Marathi film #Bittersweet to have its world premiere at 25th #Busan International Film Festival 2020 in #SouthKorea... #BIFF2020 will be held from 21 to 30 Oct 2020... Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan... Produced by Suchhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty. pic.twitter.com/GT5Alvi7jP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2020

The movie shows how sugar barons in India exploit women in the field of labour to outdo Brazil and become the leading country that exports sugar by forcing them to undergo a hysterectomy surgery (a surgery to remove a woman’s uterus or womb). Bittersweet is the story of Suguna, the one who dares to speak up against the illicit practices. Saguna, a sugarcane cutter who is inducted into the fields and discovers the frightening practice of hysterectomy that is prevalent amongst the women cutters. Bittersweet’ resonates in a universal context with its theme of human exploitation at the cost of scruples and an ecosystem upheaval in the future.

Sometime back, actor and director Ananth N Mahadevan shared the poster of the film while making an announcement of the official selection in the competition of Busan International Film Festival 2020. The poster showed the fields submerged in fire and burning completely. While captioning the post, Mahadevan wrote, “Breaking News! Feeling wonderful and humbled to share this with all of you!!! ALSO feeling so good for my producers Suchhanda Chatterjee Shubha Shetty whose first production has gone International.”

BREAKING NEWS!!!

Feeling wonderful and humbled to share this with all of you!!!

ALSO feeling so good for my producers Suchhanda Chatterjee

Shubha Shetty whose first production has gone International!@republic @IndiaToday @TimesNow @MumbaiMirror @timesofindia @the_hindu @htTweets pic.twitter.com/SKqBhLOCZX — ANANTH N MAHADEVAN (@ananthmahadevan) September 14, 2020

