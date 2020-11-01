Akshaya Gurav Shines In Her Debut Film Bittersweet, Premieres At Busan Film Festival

Akshaya Gurav was first seen as a protagonist in a Marathi Television series, Mehendichya Panavar. The actress since been a part of many other series and movies in supporting roles such as Mansicha Chitrakar, Love Lagna Locha, Fekam Faak and Radha Prem Rangi Rangli. After all these years of experience and hard work, she recently made her debut on the big screen with a leading role and received a surreal amount of recognition from around the world. Read more to know about Akshaya Gurav's debut.

Akshaya Gurav's Debut in an International Award-nominated film: Bittersweet

Akshaya Gurav's Bittersweet is an Anant Mahadevan directorial. The story of Bittersweet is based on a real-life social issue, where Akshaya plays the role of Saguna, a 21-year-old sugarcane cutter in a small village called Beed in Maharashtra. The story is an expose on the evil practice of hysterectomy in the sugarcane industry of Maharashtra. The story showcases how the rich and powerful people of the industry exploit the women in the field of labour and force them to undergo a physically and mentally draining surgery that forbids them from reproducing or menstruating. Since the owners of the business are powerful men, nobody dares to stand up to them but Saguna decides to speak up and fight against this traumatising issue.

Akshaya Gurav's Bittersweet experience

Bittersweet's enticing storyline and the captivating portrayal of the farmer life by Akshaya Gurav has brought a lot of spotlight to the movie. Bittersweet is one of the eight Indian films ever to be nominated for a premier at Busan Internation Film Festival. The film was recently nominated for the Jiseok Awards at the prestigious BIFF. Akshaya revealed in an interview with a prominent news channel that she felt really lucky that she got a female-centric role and the chance to work with Anant Mahadevan so early on in her career. She also told that she lived in the villages and went for training with the framers to prepare for the role. Akshaya's hard work and sincerity to play the role paid off as the actress has received a lot of appreciation and is now recognised on a global platform.

Bittersweet Release at the Busan International Film Festival

The film was nominated for a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival's 25th edition and premiered on October 26, 2020. The film has received a ton of praises and appreciation for every member of the cast and crew from around the world.

Image Credits: @akshayaagurav Instagram

