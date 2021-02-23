'Pahile Na Mi Tula' Cast: As The Show Premieres On March 1, Take A Look At Its Lead Actors

Pahile Na Mi Tula is an upcoming Marathi language serial that will premiere on Zee Marathi on March 1, 2021, at 7 pm. The show is based in Mumbai and revolves around the life of a couple and also focuses on the work-life of the girlfriend and her equation with her boss. The show’s promo released a few days ago and garnered a positive response. Read along to know about the actors who will be a part of the cast.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Loses Cool On Paparazzi At Airport While On Wheelchair; They Claim He Abused

Pahile Na Mi Tula Cast

Aashay Kulkarni

The actor will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai based taxi-driver in the upcoming show. Kulkarni made his acting debut with the short film Woman Divine back in 2015. Followed by which he played the role of Akshay More in the movie Photocopy and then a salesman in the short film SpiderG – Aapka Digital Saathi in 2019. In recent times, he was seen in the 2020 movie Kay Bi and the MXPlayer series Ek Thi Begum playing the role of Victor.

Shashank Ketkar

Shashank Ketkar will play the role of a boss to Aashay’s on-screen girlfriend in the show. Ketkar is a popular Marathi television and theatre actor who shot to fame after his role of Shree on the daily soap Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi. He is also known for playing the role of Siddharth Tatwawadi in the show Sukhanchya Sarini He Mann Baware on Colors Tv. He was also seen playing a pivotal role in the 2020 movie Goshta Eka Paithanichi.

Tanvi Mundle

Tanvi Mundle will be seen playing the role of Aashay Kulkarni’s girlfriend in the show and an employee of Ketkar’s character. The show marks Tanvi’s debut in the TV industry.

Also Read: Neeraj Madhav From 'The Family Man' And Wife Deepthi Janardhan Welcome Baby Girl

More about the show Pahile Na Mi Tula

The show’s first promo was released on Monday, February 8, 2021, and was shared by the channel on their official Instagram handle. The promo started with Tanvi talking to her boyfriend, as she rants about not being able to meet him because her boss has arranged a meeting far away from their office, and also blames her boss for intentionally troubling her. After this, Aashay’s character is seen telling her that sometimes people actually have work, and the two end up finding out that they are both going to Bandra for their work today. In the next scene, her boss walks in and asks her to board the cab and to her surprise, the driver is none other than her own boyfriend.

Also Read: On Bhagyashree's 52nd B'day, Read 15 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Actor

Also Read: Ayub Khan Turns 53; Take A Look At 10 TV Shows The Actor Was Part Of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.