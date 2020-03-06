Google To Discontinue With John Legend’s Voice On Google Assistant; Read

Google Assistant users in the US have been enjoying John Legend’s rustic voice for over a year now. However, the latest tweet from Google’s official Instagram account suggests that they will discontinue the unique feature on Google Assistant. So John Legend’s GA voice will be available to users for only for a few more days.

Google had signed in John Legend in April 2019. His voice in the Google Assistant will only be available UNTIL March 23, 2020. There are no posts on Twitter on whether anyone else will be roped in after followers were curious to know if any other celebrity voice will be available. The special feature was available across the USA. Some of these features include:- weather problem answered in his voice, there was play music option available and also greeting others in John Legend’s voice. Out of the many features of the Google Assistant, it could specifically sing in his voice, for example, a birthday song.

Check out what Google posted about John Legend's GA voice

"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time.” Enjoy @JohnLegend’s cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23. https://t.co/C4vAzyl3x7 — Google (@Google) March 5, 2020

For anyone in the USA, John Legend’s Google Assistant voice could be activated through settings, by manually allowing access or simply saying, “Hey, Google, talk like a Legend”. John Legend's fans loved this feature which was easily accessible. The new additions in 2019 included six other voices apart from John Legend's. It had options in male and female voices in specific accents. Furthermore, the six other options are not only available in the USA but also India and other countries. These settings could be fitted into, Android Auto and Android TV, Google Home smart speakers and of course smartphones.

