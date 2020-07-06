BTS Surpasses Adele’s ‘Hello’ To Have Most No 1s On Worldwide ITunes With ‘Black Swan’

BTS managed to outdo English singer and songwriter Adele in what was a long-time record of the latter. The septet band managed to break the record of Most No 1s on iTunes worldwide, that was held by Adele. BTS’ Map Of the Soul: 7 title track Black Swan is ranking No. 1 in 104 countries. The title from the album is credited with a world record, as per reports.

BTS breaks Adele's record

As of June 6, 2020, BTS’s Black Swan broke Adele’s Hello’s five-year-old record. Hello released back in 2015, the song which was an instant back when it released held onto the number one for a record time. Adele’s Hello ranked number one in 102 countries. The ballad song catapulted Adele into fame as well as credited for getting the singer many awards.

The song Hello released on October 23 in 2015. On its release, it instantly ranked first in over 36 countries as per reports. The song was penned by Adele and her producer Greg Kurstin. The song which was loved by many is a piano ballad with soulful vocals. Adele’s voice was critically acclaimed by music critics. The song was helmed at the London’s Metropolis Studios. On the other hand, BTS’ Black Swan that released recently has two music videos, partly in Korean and English languages. The seven-member band voiced as well as performed the song. RM, BTS leader and rapper has penned the song along with August Rigo, Vince Nantes, Clyde Kelly and Pdogg, who are the in-house producers with BTS’ parent company BigHit.

Coming back to the BTS album Map of the Soul:7, the album has broken records of having every one of the songs on the No. 1 position on the iTunes chart. The album has 20 tracks, and all twenty managed to be at the top. The most recent entry to number one is 00:00-Zero O'Clock.

BTS fans are also waiting for the Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey. The group released the music video for the same which is also their title track Stay Gold. Many of the tracks in the album are reportedly self-produced by the band members.

Watch BTS MV Black Swan-

Promo Image Credits: BTS Instagram and Adele Instagram

