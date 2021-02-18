Anup Jalota Celebrates Success Of His Movie Satya Sai Baba; Announces Sequel

Anup Jalota is a prolific singer and musician who has gained massive popularity for his songs and as the singer’s first movie Satya Sai Baba was very well received by the audiences, he has some amazing news for his fans. Anup Jalota recently announced the sequel to his movie Satya Sai Baba and also added how this time his role in the making of the movie will increase. Take a look at what Anup Jalota announced through his Twitter handle.

Success celebration of the movie “Satya Sai Baba” and announcement of Part 2 of the movie “Satya Sai Baba 2” where I’ll not only be playing the title role but will also be wearing the Director’s hat!!https://t.co/3yYLBmsmbm — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 16, 2021

Actor and musician Anup Jalota recently took to his Twitter handle and shared this thrilling news along with a video clip of the success party of his movie, Satya Sai Baba. In the Twitter post, he stated how it was a success meet for the movie Satya Sai Baba and then announced that there will soon be Satya Sai Baba 2 in which he will be having dual responsibility. Anup Jalota then announced that in Satya Sai Baba 2, he will not only be essaying the title role but will also be wearing the director’s hat. One of the fans immediately posted a comment under the tweet as to how it was such wonderful news and mentioned how he was the best. The fan further added how his magical voice created bliss and how his movie had started an era.

Wonderful news sir!!! You are the best. The way your magical voice creates bliss, this movie has also started an era. — Dhiren Datta (@dhirendatta123) February 16, 2021

Anup Jalota then added a video clip of their success party in which he can be seen enjoying with the entire team of Satya Sai Baba who will be reprising their roles in the sequel of the film. Further in the video, the Satya Sai Baba 2 cast can also be seen interacting with the press and sharing the details about the sequel as well as the storyline of the film. He even added how the sequel will include interesting and miraculous instances from Sai Baba’s life and depict it beautifully on screen.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Rajkummar's The White Tiger Becomes Rotten Tomatoes' Best Movie

Also Read Suresh Gopi And Joshiy Team Up For 'Paappan'; Reuniting For A Film After 7 Years

Satya Sai Baba 2 cast

Apart from Anup Jalota, other cast members of the movie will include actors namely Sadhika Randhawa, Ekta Jain, Pankaj Berry, Somakshi and Anil Nagrath. The screenplay and dialogues of the film will be written by Sachindra Sharma while co-produced by Nikita Shrivastav, Ankita and Subhash Sehgal.

Also Read Nag Ashwin Apologises To Prabhas' Fan For Not Sharing Updates On #PrabhasNagAshwin Film

Also Read Mohanlal Still Feels The 'pressure To Deliver'; Says 'can't Take Success For Granted'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.