Mohanlal Still Feels The 'pressure To Deliver'; Says 'can't Take Success For Granted'

Malayali superstar recently Mohanlal opened up about his pressure to deliver the best even after spending four decades in the film industry. In an email interview with PTI, the actor said that the feeling does not let him take his success for 'granted’. Currently, Mohanlal is all set for the release of his much-awaited sequel Drishyam 2. Talking about the release, the actor said that without the support of a ‘dedicated team’, it is difficult to bring more films like his 2013’s Malayalam thriller drama to life.

Also read: Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' Trailer Arrives 2 Days Early & Excites Fans; OTT Release Date Out

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 to release next week on Amazon Prime

According to PTI, the award-winning actor, who predominantly appears in Malayalam films, believes that as an actor, the ‘pressure to do well is always there’ and one cannot allow himself to take things for ‘granted and let arrogance get in the way’. Mohanlal continued that to bring the sequel to Drishyam, one needs a minimum of ‘seven to eight years’ to bring out the best, in terms of characters, emotions and intelligence. The 60-year-old actor praised Drishyam’s director, Jeethu Joseph, and the entire team for working hard to make the film happen. In the interview, Mohanlal said he was confident that even if it takes ten years to bring a sequel to the thriller drama, the audience will wait because of their belief that the result will be ‘good’.

Also read: Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video; Here's The Trailer's Release Date

Released in 2013, Drishyam focuses on the struggle of a common man Georgekutty and his family, who come under police lenses when the Inspector General of Police’s son gets killed. The upcoming sequel will show Mohanlal reprising his character as Georgekutty. However, the film will transit him from a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer. It also features Meena, Siddique, Sarath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in the essential roles. The film will be premiering on Amazon Prime on February 19, 2021.

Speaking about the film, Mohanlal revealed that the sequel was present in Jeethu’s head but the crew members were ‘clueless’ about what was happening with the sequel. He said that the cast and crew members were not sure if the sequel was happening or not. He believed that since it was a ‘cult film’, the sequel had to be made. The award-winning actor said that the audience remembers Georgekutty and his family because of which they had to ‘give them a sequel’.

Also read: 'Drishyam 2': Jeethu Joseph REVEALS Why It Took Him 7 Years To Come Up With A Sequel

The actor also opened about Drishyam being remade in multiple languages. He said that the crew members and the director were surprised to see the number of times their film got remade in multiple languages. He exclaimed that they never thought Drishyam would be a ‘huge success’. Mohanlal added that it took a month or two for them to realise that the film has ‘surpassed all their expectations’.

Image Source: A still from Mohanlal's movies- Drishyam 2

Also read: 'Drishyam 2': Mohalal Shares New Promo, Asks Fans Whether Georgekutty Is 'lucky Or Smart'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.