Nag Ashwin Apologises To Prabhas' Fan For Not Sharing Updates On #PrabhasNagAshwin Film

Nag Ashwin announced the details of his upcoming untitled movie and also revealed the star cast of his film a while ago on social media that made all the fans delighted. As fans were eagerly waiting for more updates on Nag Ashwin’s upcoming project as promised by the director, their hearts were broken when he apologised for the delay in sharing the latest updates. See how Nag Ashwin responded to one of Prabhas fans who asked him for updates on Twitter.

Hi...very sorry but there won't be an update on the 26th...pls excuse me...it's not the correct time... — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) February 15, 2021

Nag Ashwin recently took to his Twitter handle and posted a message to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for an update on his upcoming movie project featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. When one of Prabhas fans took to Twitter and stated how there were just 10 days left to get an update on Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s movie. The fan further added how he was expecting something big as an update this time and then tagged Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Films in his post. The moment Nag Ashwin saw this post, he took to Twitter and responded to that Prabas fan by greeting him first and then apologising to him that there will be no update on February 26 and added how it was not the correct time and asked the fans to excuse him this time.

On seeing the response of Nag Ashwin, many of the fans were disheartened while many others showed their support to Nag Ashwin. Many others mentioned in the comments how it was okay to delay the update and asked him to take his own time. Some of the fans even added how they were expecting the world’s number one movie from Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. Take a look at how Prabhas fans reacted to Nag Ashwin’s Twitter post.

Ok anniyyaaaaa pic.twitter.com/y1pDuKIMR8 — Queen of hearts (@rchitect_kiran) February 16, 2021

Sure anna we are with you anytime ♥️

We need good product anthe #PrabhasNagAshwin — Prabhas 🌐 (@The_Tribbiani) February 15, 2021

Don't worry anna we r always with you

Take time ❤️👍#PrabhasNagAshwin — yaswanth rebel #salaar 🔥 (@yaswanthrebels1) February 16, 2021



Prabhas movies

There are a variety of Prabhas movies that received an immense amount of love from his fans, some of which include Eeswar, Chakram, Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho, Billa, Yogi, Varsham, Raghavendra, Mr Perfect, Darling, Rebel, Adavi Ramudu, Munna, Ek Niranjan, etc. Some of the much-awaited Prabhas movies include Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar.

