Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya's Songs That Can Be Added To Your Music Playlist

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal reportedly died due to kidney failure on Saturday, September 12, morning. The 35-year-old was a famous music composer, producer and singer in the film industry. Aditya Paudwal was allegedly undergoing treatment for his kidney ailment. Aditya Paudwal is the elder child of Arun and Anuradha Paudwal. He started his music career as a music composer at the age of nine. Take a look at some of the songs by Aditya Paudwal.

Aditya Paudwal's songs

Longing

Longing is a music single by Aditya Paudwal. The singer recently released his song on all the streaming platforms. Aditya Paudwal composed the music of the song as well as wrote the lyrics. He also sang the song Longing. The song has very upbeat music accompanied by the soulful voice of the singer.

Bhool Gaye Hai Sabkuch

Bhool Gaye Hai Sabkuch is the romantic version of the good old classic song with the same name. Akriti Kakar & Sangeet Haldipur sang the song while the music of the song is composed by Aditya Paudwal. The song was originally composed by Rajesh Roshan. It has more than 1.5 M views on Youtube.

Parda Hai Parda

This version of Parda Hai Parda composed by Aditya Paudwal is a tribute to the original classic song. This song is sung by Keerthi Sagathia. This song is a part of the album Bollywood Unwind – Session 4 –Romantic Classics in a relaxing urban avatar. Aditya Paudwal also played pianist in this song. The song has more than 91K views on Youtube.

Har Kisiko Nahi Milta

Har Kisiko Nahi Milta is a music cover by singer Sumedha. The music of the song is composed by Aditya Paudwal. He was also the music producer for the song. The original lyricist of the song is Indivar. The song has more than 975K views on Youtube.

Shankar Mahadevan's tribute to Anuradha Paudwal's son

Shankar Mahadevan took to his social media to express his grief over Aditya Paudval's demise. "Devastated hearing this! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being," (sic) wrote Mahadevan. Shankar also offered condolences to the family of the deceased. Take a look at his post.

