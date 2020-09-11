Mahesh Babu Grieves Death Of His Senior Fan, Extends Condolences To Family Of Deceased

One of Mahesh Babu’s senior fans, Darisi Suresh Babu passed away yesterday, Thursday, September 10, 2020. And the news about the passing away came as a shock to the actor. Several fans of the actor took to their social media handle to share about Darisi’s passing away and they also penned heartfelt messages to him and the grieving family. Apart from that, actor Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mahesh penned a note and also offered his condolences to the grieving family. He wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about Darisi Suresh Babu's untimely demise. He’ll be truly missed... Love and strength to the family during this difficult time.” Take a look at his tweet below.

Heartbreaking to hear about Darisi Suresh Babu's untimely demise. He’ll be truly missed... Love and strength to the family during this difficult time. 🙏 https://t.co/W8eejERIch — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 10, 2020

Mahesh Babu, known for his acting skills and vibrant personality, enjoys a massive fan following. The actor often indulges in conversations, pictures with fans or social media live sessions. In August, two days before his birthday the actor requested all his fans to be safe and not to have any big celebrations.

The actor wrote that he feels fortunate and valued having all of his fans. He said, "I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe." Take a look at his post below.

Also read | Mahesh Babu Requests Fans To Avoid Social Gatherings On His B'day, Says 'please Stay Safe'

Also read | 'Good To Be Back': Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse Of 'post Pack Up Shot' As He Resumes Shoot

On the work front

Mahesh was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film released on January 10, 2020 and was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The film revolves around an army general, who is transferred on a mission to Kurnool to keep the country safe from external threats. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is being helmed by Parasuram and also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

Also read | Mahesh Babu Calls His Quarantine Life 'experience Of A Lifetime'

Also read | Mahesh Babu Pens Down Sweet Wish For His Father; Shares Throwback Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.