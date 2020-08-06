AOA's Mina Shares Distressful Post On Instagram, Express Anger Over ‘Jimin Suspicions'

Former Ace of Angels (AOA) band member, Kwon Mina recently confessed to self-harm. AOA’s Mina shared some distressful content on her Instagram account which was soon hidden by the photo-sharing platform due to its sensitive content. Kwon Mina’s Instagram post also showed newly sewn stitches and cut marks on her wrist.

ALSO READ: Jimin Super Fan From London 'marries' His Cardboard Cut-out; Read More

AOA’s Mina wrote a long Instagram caption to describe her feelings. Kwon Mina vented out about the representative of FNC Entertainment and she also expressed her anger at some Jimin suspicions which stated that she might resume promotions when things would calm down. Recently, Kwon Mina had accused Jimin of bullying her. In the caption, Mina said that something happened when she exchanged messages with KakaoTalk.

Further, an FNC representative was involved. Mina mentioned that the news outlet released a news report which stated that Mina begged forgiveness in an incident. However, Mina stated that nothing like that ever happened and hence replied to FNC in a message. Her message read, “Begged forgiveness? Please don't lie”. In response to this, FNC Entertainment said that they would look into the matter. However, after some time, they still said that Kwon Mina begged for forgiveness. Mina wrote, “How can I accept a proper apology from someone who comes over with her eyes so big and clear, asking me where my knife is, saying she doesn't remember, staring at me right in the eyes with that expression? I might as well give up".

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin Trends On World Wide As Well As Korean Twitter Trends. Read Why

She further added, “I was so shocked over the FNC rep's KakaoTalk that I tried to cut myself again, and my manager's younger sibling came looking for me early in the morning to take me to the hospital". She also accused the therapist who was hired by FNC Entertainment to help her. Mina claimed that the therapist leaked other personal client information to her. Mina concluded by saying, “The right time for a proper apology has long passed, and I would rather that you please just be more considerate of your trainees, your agency artists, singers, actors and actresses, all of the sunbaenims so that there won't be another person like me who suffers ever again".

ALSO READ: BTS ARMY Divided Over Taehyung Vaping In Jimin's Recently Posted Video | Details Inside

Kwon Mina accuses Jimin:

Jimin was the leader of AOA. Recently, Kwon Mina accused Jimin of bullying her. Further, she said that this happened during her idol days. Soon after the AOA member was accused, she announced her departure from the industry.

ALSO READ: BTS' Net Worth In 2019 Makes Them The Richest South Korean Band

Promo Image Source: Kwon Mina ‘s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.