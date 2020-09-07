Apurva Asrani Calls Out Music Company Over Not Crediting Him For 'Tera Mera Pyar'

Bollywood screenwriter and editor Apurva Asrani recently took to Twitter to slam the record label, Sony Music India. Apurva said that he had edited, directed as well as conceived Nimrat Kaur and Bhanujeet’s music video Tera Mera Pyar 15 years ago. Although the music video received about 4.7 crore views on Youtube, the editor was still not credited for his work.

ALSO READ: Apurva Asrani Takes Break From Twitter To 'detox & To Write Without Distraction'

Several fans showed support for Apurva Asrani by liking, commenting and Retweeting his post. Further, the Airlift actor, Nimrat Kaur also commented on Apurva Asrani’s Tweet. Nimrat said that she made her acting debut with the Tera Mera Pyar music video. Further, this helped her to get the ‘ball rolling’ in Mumbai. The actor also expressed gratitude for the project. She said that the song had showered her with people’s ‘love’ and ‘adoration’. She also said that Apurva Asrani’s work had brought ‘infinite magic’ to the song. Check out Apurva Asrani and Nimrat Kaur’s Tweets here:

It's 15 years since I conceived, directed & edited the #TeraMeraPyar music videos with @NimratOfficial & #BhanuSudan for Sony Music India. The video is still so popular & enjoys 4.7 crore views on YouTube. But @sonymusic still won't credit me for my work. https://t.co/gLfqrj9tPh — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) September 6, 2020

What set the ball rolling for me in Mumbai city, my first outing on camera and continues to bring me so much love and adoration to date! Eternally grateful for #TeraMeraPyar @Apurvasrani and the infinite magic your creation and labour of love brought with it!! ♥ï¸âœ¨ @sonymusic https://t.co/Zljleq2SkP — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 6, 2020

lALSO READ: Apurva Asrani Slams Depiction Of Sushant's Self-musings As 'insane' In 2017; 'Do Read'

More about Tera Mera Pyar:

While the Tera Mera Pyar music video was edited and directed by Apurva Asrani, Kumar Sanu lent his voice to the song. Further, Hardip Sidhu was responsible for its composition. The music video features Nimrat Kaur and Bhanujeet’s attraction towards one another. You can check out the Tera Mera Pyar music video here:

Apurva Asrani’s Instagram:

Apurva Asrani is quite vocal about his opinions on social media. As of yesterday, the screenwriter took to Instagram to mark the two-year anniversary of the abolishment of Section 377 judgement. Apurva’s Instagram video featured his cats and plants. He captioned the Instagram post as, “Today, on the anniversary of the historic 377 judgement, my orchid buds finally started to bloom! This will be their 3rd flowering season. Excited to have discovered my green thumb in Goa”. Several fans showered their love on Apurva Asrani’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Apurva Asrani’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Image Source: Apurva Asrani’s Instagram

ALSO READ: Apurva Asrani Slams 'blind Item' On Sushant Singh, Bemoans 'awful Journalism'

On the work front:

Bollywood screenwriter and editor, Apurva Asrani is known for editing films like Shahid, CityLights, Children of War, Dharam Sankat Mein and Satya. It is interesting to note that he was just 19 years old when he worked on Ram Gopal Verma’s crime film Satya. He is also known to edit the famous Indian web series, Made in Heaven.

ALSO READ: 'I Wish Sushant Singh Rajput Had Spoken Up', Apurva Asrani Talks About B'wood Struggles

Promo Image Source: Apurva Asrani’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.