AR Rahman And Gulzar's Hit Collaborations: From 'Jai Ho' To 'Ok Jaanu', Here's A List

Singer and music composer AR Rahman is one of the most noted artists of the music industry. Similarly, lyricist Gulzar is known to add soul to songs with his magical lyrics. The two prominent artists, AR Rahman and Gulzar have come together for several projects and have created magic by contributing to some amazing songs. Here are a few of their collaborations that were loved by the audience.

Magical collaborations of AR Rahman and Gulzar

Jai Ho

From the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, the song Jai Ho gained immense popularity. Featuring Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto, the song was sung by AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash. The lyrics of this beautiful song were penned by Gulzar and Tanvi.

Jiya Jale

From the movie Dil Se, the song Jiya Jale is another popular Gulzar’s song. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and MG Sreekumar. The music of the song was composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics were penned by Gulzar. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

Featuring Malaika Arora in a guest appearance, the song Chaiyya Chaiyya was also from the film Dil Se. Music composer AR Rahman composed the music for this song while Gulzar had penned the lyrics. Chaiyya Chaiyya was sung by Sukhwinder Singh who won him the Best Male Playback Singer award in 1999.

Aye Udi Udi Udi

Featuring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji, the song Udi Udi Udi is another AR Rahman’s songs whose lyrics were written by Gulzar. The song was sung by Adnan Sami and is from the romantic movie Saathiya.

Maya Maya

From the film Guru, the song Mayya Mayya was another hit collaboration of AR Rahman and Gulzar. The music was composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics written down by Gulzar. The song was sung by Mariam Toller, Chinmaye and Kirti Sagathia. The song featured Mallika Sherawat in a guest appearance.

Saans

Another beautiful collaboration of music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar was this song Saans, from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan and featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Ok Jaanu

Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the title track of Ok Jaanu was another collaboration of Gulzar and AR Rahman. Sung by AR Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh, the song was considered one of the best songs of Bollywood.

