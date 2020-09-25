S P Balasubrahmanyam's Death: A R Rahman Shares Heartwarming Musical Tribute For Singer

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away today on September 25. Balasubrahmanyam was one of the most renowned singers in the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada film industry. He has lent his soulful voice to several of A R Rahman's breathtaking music. After the unexpected death of S P Balasubrahmanyam, A R Rahman took to Twitter to share a heartfelt musical tribute to his late colleague.

A R Rahman shares a heartbreaking musical tribute for S P Balasubrahmanyam's death

Taking to social media, A R Rahman shared a musical tribute for S P Balasubrahmanyam. In the caption, A R Rahman claimed that Balasubrahmanyam was the voice of victory, love, devotion, and joy. Rahman then shared a short snippet of S P Balasubrahmanyam's song that clearly showcased the playback singer's amazing vocal talent. A R Rahman was also one of the first celebs to post about Balasubrahmanyam's death on social media. Before sharing the musical tribute for Balasubrahmanyam, Rahman shared a short Tweet claiming that he was "devastated" to learn about his colleague's demise.

A R Rahman and S P Balasubrahmanyam worked together multiple times during the course of their musical careers. In fact, A R Rahman debut album as a composer was also voiced by Balasubrahmanyam. Rahman first worked as a composer for the 1992 movie Roja. The movie's songs became massive hits and A R Rahman instantly became a highly sought after composer in the industry. Moreover, multiple songs from the movie were sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam, which is why the two musicians have been close colleagues in the music industry for several years.

S P Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalized back in August of this year, due to complications caused by COVID-19. A few weeks later, the singer finally tested negative for the virus but continued to stay in the hospital as his body had been severely affected by the disease. S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away today at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, and two children, daughter Pallavi and son S P Charan. Thousands of fans have also taken to social media to pay their last respects to the late singer.

