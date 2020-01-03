A.R. Rahman Songs Featuring Sukhwinder Singh That Are Still Adored By Fans

A. R. Rahman, also known as Allahrakka Rahman, is regarded as one of the greatest and most talented music composers the Bollywood industry has ever had. A. R. Rahman is someone who integrated Indian classical music with electronic music, world music, and traditional orchestral arrangements and started a new era for music in the Bollywood industry.

Sukhwinder Singh is an Indian singer who is internationally known for an acclaimed song, Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire. The singer hails from Amritsar, Punjab and gained a lot of fame from a song, written by Gulzar and composed by A.R. Rahman, Chaiyya Chaiyya. Sukhwinder Singh and A. R. Rahman went on to collaborate for many other songs that topped music charts for weeks and were recognised as masterpieces. Here is a list of their famous music pieces together.

Ramta Jogi

Ramta Jogi is a song from an Indian musical romantic drama film, Taal. The music composer of the movie was A. R. Rahman. The song in the movie was widely loved by fans and appreciated by music enthusiasts.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

Chaiyya Chaiyya, the song from Dil Se, garnered a lot of fame to Sukhwinder Singh. Written by Gulzar, and composed by A. R. Rahman, this song is one of Sukhwinder Singh’s most famous songs. The singer won the Best Male Playback Award Filmfare Award for the same.

Jai Ho

This song is from the movie Slumdog Millionaire and, along with the movie, the song and music also won many awards on the international level. Singer Sukhwinder Singh won international fame when A. R. Rahman won an Oscar for the song. Jai Ho became a very popular song among the Indian fans as well.

Awards won by A. R. Rahman

A. R. Rahman is a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, internationally, Rahman has bagged two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music, and one Grammy Award too. The artist has won six National Film Awards and has been honoured by the Padma Shri Award by the Indian Government.

