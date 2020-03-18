AR Rahman Gives THIS Indian Idol Contestant A Break In His Debut Film As Producer

Indian Idol's ex-contestant Poorvi Koutish is in the headlines for her recent song Jwalamukhi. Poorvi Koutish got an opportunity to sing the song Jwalamuki in AR Rahman's debut film production 99 Songs. The singer expressed how grateful she was for an opportunity of working with Oscar-winning composer. In an interview with a media publication, Poorvi Koutish said that she was very lucky to get a chance to work with AR Rahman.

Poorvi Koushik grateful to work with AR Rahman

Poorvi Koushik spoke about her experience of working with Rahman. She said that after finishing her performance majors from KMMC, she started interning at AR Rahman's Panchattan studios in Chennai. There she started working as a music producer and a recording artist for a year. Poorvi further added how grateful she was that AR Rahman provided her with the wide field of multiple musical aspects that she was able to choose and experiment with.

Poorvi said that she did not get to sing quite a lot in that one year. However, she mentioned that she experienced many live sessions which helped her recognise various elements and processes behind the production. Poorvi expressed that she was grateful to AR Rahman for providing such spaces for emerging artists. She believes that a platform is one of the greatest gifts anyone could ever get.

Poorvi added that the first time she got a call to perform with AR Rahman was in December 2018 for his Encore Tour. Poorvi felt that she was not sure if she was too numb to be excited or too excited that she got numb. She had finished her course in Chennai KMMC and she was moving back to Mumbai. At that time, she said that she was given two songs Mayya Mayya and Jiya Re which were her favourites. Poorvi added that right from Encore Tour to Ambani weddings, the journey has been a thrilling ride for her.

