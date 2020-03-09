AR Rahman's daughters, wife pose with Nita Ambani in throwback pic for Women's Day message

AR Rahman’s daughters became a part of headlines recently when Taslima Nasreen attacked Khatija Rahman for her ‘suffocating’ burqa. Khatija had then highlighted her ‘freedom to choose’, while her sister Raheema, who does not wear a burqa, had also come out in her support. As International Women’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, Raheema reiterated the message of ‘freedom of choice’ and ‘different lifestyle.’

On Sunday, Raheema shared a photograph with Khatija, her mother Sairaa and Nita Ambani. She conveyed her message for Women’s Day by using ‘#FreedomOfChoice,’ ‘#DifferentLifestyle' hashtags.

Here's the post

The picture is not recent and incidentally was used by AR Rahman to share the same message in February 2019. He had asserted his daughter’s ‘freedom to choose’ with the snap of the ‘precious ladies’ of his family with the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

The music maestro’s tweet at that time was a fitting response to the trolls who had questioned Khatija’s veil after she had made an appearance with her father for an event.

Meanwhile, Khatija had hit back at Taslima Nasreen after the Bangladeshi author-activist had questioned her decision to wear a burqa. Khatija had stated that she did not feel suffocated in a burqa, but felt ‘proud and empowered.’ She had also taunted Nasreen about the real meaning of ‘feminism’, for bringing her father in the equation and using her picture without permission.

Raheema too took a dig at Nasreen by stating she had not worn a burqa.

