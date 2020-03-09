AR Rahman's daughters, wife pose with Nita Ambani in throwback pic for Women's Day message

AR Rahman’s daughters became a part of headlines recently when Taslima Nasreen attacked Khatija Rahman for her ‘suffocating’ burqa. Khatija had then highlighted her ‘freedom to choose’, while her sister Raheema, who does not wear a burqa, had also come out in her support. As International Women’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, Raheema reiterated the message of ‘freedom of choice’ and ‘different lifestyle.’
READ: Khatija Responds To AR Rahman's Statement On Her Burqa Row, Opens Up On Their Upbringing
On Sunday, Raheema shared a photograph with Khatija, her mother Sairaa and Nita Ambani. She conveyed her message for Women’s Day by using ‘#FreedomOfChoice,’ ‘#DifferentLifestyle' hashtags.
The picture is not recent and incidentally was used by AR Rahman to share the same message in February 2019. He had asserted his daughter’s ‘freedom to choose’ with the snap of the ‘precious ladies’ of his family with the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.
The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019
READ: AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Taslima Nasreen Criticising Khatija's Choice To Wear A Burqa
The music maestro’s tweet at that time was a fitting response to the trolls who had questioned Khatija’s veil after she had made an appearance with her father for an event.
READ: AR Rahman & His Daughter Khatija Rahman's Net Worth Is Music To His Ears, Here's Why
Meanwhile, Khatija had hit back at Taslima Nasreen after the Bangladeshi author-activist had questioned her decision to wear a burqa. Khatija had stated that she did not feel suffocated in a burqa, but felt ‘proud and empowered.’ She had also taunted Nasreen about the real meaning of ‘feminism’, for bringing her father in the equation and using her picture without permission.
Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal 🙂
Raheema too took a dig at Nasreen by stating she had not worn a burqa.
READ: After Khatija, AR Rahman's Other Daughter Raheema Questions Taslima Nasreen's Burqa Remark
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.